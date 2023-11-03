Under Armour running shoe Black Friday deals — 5 best early sales I'd buy right now

Early Black Friday deals are underway, which means we're seeing some impressive discounts hitting Amazon involving the popular Under Armour running shoe range.

The official Black Friday sales kick off on November 24, shortly followed by Cyber Monday. But the fitness sales are rolling in right now, so why not save on your favorite running shoe brands while you can? We've scoured Amazon for Under Armour running shoe deals, and included our favorite deals below.

Can't see the pair you like? Keep an eye on this page for more Under Armour discounts as we spot them moving closer to Black Friday sales.

5 best early Black Friday deals for Under Armour

These are the best early deals available for a limited time.

Under Armour Charged Assert 10 running shoe : was $75 now $56 @ Amazon

Save 25% on the Charged Assert 10 in the early Black Friday sales. This running shoe grabs the coveted Amazon's Choice overall pick, and we can see why. The shoe features a lightweight mesh upper with textured overlay to allow your foot to breath, even during those longer miles.

Under Armour Pursuit 3 running shoe: was $70 now $59 @ Amazon

Save on the Pursuit 3 for a limited time. This shoe features foam padding around the ankle collar and under the tongue and a deluxe foam sockliner. The charged cushioning midsole and durable outsole offer cushioning and traction in equal measures. This shoe is for neutral runners.

Under Armour Charged Bandit Trail 2 running shoe: was $100 now $70 @ Amazon

Save 30% on the Bandit Trail 2. This shoe has been designed for an anatomical fit. The unique tongue construction connects to the upper to stay put and the shoe also features a two-piece charged cushioning midsole which is firmer below the heel & softer below the forefoot. High traction for those trail runners.

Under Armour HOVR Turbulence 2 running shoe: was $100 now $72 @ Amazon

The HOVR Turbulence 2 running shoe is now on sale before Black Friday. The shoe offers superb lightweight cushioning for clocking up the miles, but be warned it's not waterproof, so outdoor runners may look elsewhere for winter purchases.

Under Armour Charged Escape 4 running shoe: was $140 now $109 @ Amazon

Save 34% on the Under Armour Charged Escape 4 running shoe for a limited time. The model houses a molded comfort collar to lock in the heel and charged cushioning midsole which is firmer in the heel and softer in the forefoot. This shoe also features a TPU midsole shank for extra support as you run.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday hits on November 24 this year, closely followed by Cyber Monday on November 27. If you don't see the model you like here, expect even more deals to land soon enough.

We've seen Under Armour items drop across Prime Day and expect the same to happen this month. That includes models like the Under Armour Charged Gemini running shoe and Under Armour Flow Synchronicity running shoe, which our Tom's Guide team has tested.

You can shop some of the best early Black Friday deals right now on your favorite pair of Under Armour running shoes, fitness tech and more.