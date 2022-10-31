This top Roomba just crashed to $179 in early Black Friday deal

If you’re searching for one of the best robot vacuums , the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum (opens in new tab) has just crashed to all-time low price in an early Black Friday deal.

Right now, the (opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum is reduced to $179 from $274. (opens in new tab)That makes a savings of nearly $100 off, and a new lowest ever price for this top performing robot vacuum. In fact, in our iRobot Roomba 694 review, we praised its solid cleaning performance, ease of use, and handy features. Considering this is one of the best performers, the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum is certainly a fantastic deal, and one that is bound to fly off the shelves.

The Roomba 694 is a bump-and-clean device, meaning it will not map your home’s layout nor will it travel in a consistent pattern. However, you can control it via the iRobot Home app by simply pressing “Clean.” Simply connect to an easy-to-use app that enhances the user experience and includes fantastic features such as geofencing — that are typically found on more expensive robot vacuums. It even suggests extra cleanings when pollen count is high or during pet shedding season, so your home will always be spotless.

This model is probably one of the most straightforward to use, and a great introduction to robot vacuum cleaners. If you’re looking for quality performance without spending a fortune, this iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum deal is the best yet.

