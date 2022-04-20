This smart thermostat can help you save $50 on your energy bills

Summer is right around the corner and if you're looking for a way to save money on your electric bill, one of the best smart thermostats on the market is on sale.

For a limited time, you can get the Amazon Smart Thermostat on sale for just $47.99. That's the lowest price we've seen for this thermostat and one of the best Amazon deals we've seen.

Amazon Smart Thermostat: was $59 now $47 @ Amazon

The Amazon Smart Thermostat allows you to easily control the temperature in your home no matter where you are using the Alexa app on your phone, meaning you save energy and money. You can also let Alexa set the temperature automatically to keep you warm or cool.

Amazon's smart thermostat is Energy Star certified. That means it's required to save you an average of $50 per year on your energy bills. In our Amazon Smart Thermostat review , we found that this thermostat is one of the best low-budget options around. It’s half the price of Nest's cheapest thermostat, for example, and Amazon's version easily serves the same purpose.

This thermostat is simple to set up and easy to use. Controlling the temperature in your home is easy thanks to the Alexa app — you can set the temperature from anywhere, meaning you can turn the thermostat down when you leave, and turn it back up on your way back. You'll never have to come home to a cold or hot house again. Although the thermostat itself doesn’t have voice functionality, it works well through the Alexa app, or an Echo device if you have one.

If you need a C-wire to hook up your thermostat, you can get the Amazon Smart Thermostat with C-Wire Bundle for $62 (which is $22 off). Make sure to check the info on rebates in your area, too — you can get up to $100 back, meaning you could essentially get your Smart Thermostat for free.