One of our favorite robot vacuums is now $150 off

A good robot vacuum can make cleaning your house a breeze. If you can't wait for Black Friday deals to begin, we've spotted one of the best robot vacuum deals you can take advantage of now.

Through October 6, Lowe's is taking up to $150 off select floor care appliances. The sale includes vacuums from Neato, Samsung, and Prolux. These are some of the best sales we've seen from Lowe's.

Neato D7: was $599 now $449 @ Lowe's

Lowe's is taking up to $150 off select vacuums. The sale includes the Neato D7, which is now $150 off. The Neato D7 is one of the smarter robot vacuums around and lets you create "no-go lines" and set up room-specific cleaning from your smartphone. It can even map multiple floors of your house. View Deal

In our Neato D7 review, we fond the Neato D7 to be one of the best robot vacuums you can buy. The vacuum is fast, smart, and blasted through our cleaning tests in roughly 10 minutes, blitzing through pet hair, Cheerios, and kitty litter. The D7 also has multi-room and multi-floor mapping, and can be controlled using Alexa and Google Assistant. We also liked how easy it was to empty its dustbin.

Additionally, Lowe's is taking up to $400 off large appliances. These stanadlone deals include discounts on microwaves, refrigerators, and more. Not sure which unit to buy? Make sure to check out our list of the year's best refrigerators and best microwaves for our picks and recommendations.