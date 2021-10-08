This killer Peloton alternative exercise bike has just dropped by $250

When it comes to exercise bikes, Peloton is the biggest name in town — but there are plenty of fantastic alternatives available at a slightly more affordable price. And the MYX II exercise bike is definitely one worth considering.

Right now you can get the MYX II exercise bike for $1,149 at MYX Fitness. That’s $250 off the already discounted price of $1,399, making it one of the best deals we’ve seen this year on one of our favorite Pelton rivals. To get this deal you’ll need to use the coupon code “FALL250” at checkout.

The MYX II exercise bike is an excellent choice for anyone looking to take their at-home workouts up a gear. Its predecessor is included in our best exercise bike roundup, and the second generation MYX takes everything that was great about the original and bumps it up a notch.

The MYX II is a Stationary Star Trac Bike that comes with a mounted 21.5-inch touchscreen display. An MYX membership ($29 a month), meanwhile, gives you access to thousands of workouts from dozens of world-class trainers. The bike also tracks your vital signs, including heart rate, and you can go for your personal best with accurate speed, cadence, and distance tracking. Apple Watch pairing is also supported by the MYX II.

The even more premium MYX II Plus is also included in this early Black Friday exercise bike deal; it’s dropped to $1,349 from an already discounted price of $1,599. The Plus model comes with a variety of extra kit: you get a six-piece weight set with a kettlebell, a stabilizing mat, an exercise mat, a 24-inch foam roller, and a resistance band. That’s enough to keep you sweating hard all winter long.

