This excellent Eero mesh router is $280 off ahead of Black Friday

With Black Friday deals just around the corner, many of the best mesh routers will likely be available with steep discounts. If you’re tired of dealing with Wi-Fi dead zones and want a strong wireless signal throughout your whole home, then upgrading to a mesh router is a much better option than trying to use a Wi-Fi extender .

Right now, the eero Pro 6E three-pack is on sale for $419 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s $280 off its regular price of $699 and the lowest ever price we've spotted. If you have a smaller home or apartment, you can also pick up the eero Pro 6E in a two-pack (opens in new tab) for just $299, that's a $200 saving.

(opens in new tab) Eero Pro 6E (three-pack): $699 $419 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The eero Pro 6E is one of the best early Black Friday deals on a mesh router system you can get right now. With Wi-Fi 6E on board, you can get speeds of up to 2.3 Gbps but this mesh router also has a 2.5G Ethernet port for those with multi-gig plans. The eero Pro 6E can cover up to 6,000 sq ft homes with a strong Wi-Fi connection but it can also support more than 100 connected devices at the same time. To top it off, the eero Pro 6E can work as a smart home hub thanks to its built-in Zigbee radio.

The eero Pro 6E is not only one of the best mesh routers around, it’s also one of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers thanks to the inclusion of Wi-Fi 6E. This is actually eero’s first device with Wi-Fi 6E. In our testing, it was able to reach speeds of up to 1.14 Gbps at 15 feet with a range of 85-feet. The inclusion of a 2.5G Ethernet port also means this router is ready if you decide to upgrade to a multi-gig broadband plan.

As we noted in our eero Pro 6E review , this mesh router can even act as a hub for your smart home using its built-in Zigbee hardware. With the eero app, you can set up and control the best smart light bulbs and other smart home devices. Besides Zigbee, the eero Pro 6E also supports Thread and Amazon is working on adding Matter support.

For those thinking about breaking from their ISP and getting their own router instead, the eero Pro 6E is one of the quickest mesh routers to set up and the app provides step-by-step instructions, illustrations and explanations to make things easier.

The eero Pro 6E is an excellent mesh router but it does have one downside: there are just two Ethernet ports. However, you can remedy this by using an Ethernet switch to add even more ports. Unlike the recently announced Nest Wifi Pro or the TP-Link Deco XE75 which both have larger, cylindrical designs, the eero Pro 6E units are compact and much easier to hide on a bookshelf, desk or kitchen counter.

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading to a mesh router in the past but were reluctant due to their higher prices, now is the perfect time to pick up the eero Pro 6E as it’s currently 40% off its normal price in Amazon’s early Black Friday sales.