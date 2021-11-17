This amazing Black Friday laptop deal takes $800 off Dell XPS 15

With Black Friday deals already underway, now is the time to go on a hunt for laptop as there’s big discounts to be had.

If you want one of our top laptop recommendations, then look no further than this deal which sees the Dell XPS 15 on sale for $1,665, down from $2,199. That’s a massive $534 savings, but if you want more power, then the higher spec Dell XPS 15 is on sale for $1,989 is the one to get, which sees a huge $810 slice off it’s original price of $2,799.

Dell XPS 15: was $2,199 now $1,665 @ Dell Dell XPS 15: was $2,199 now $1,665 @ Dell

With an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and access to Nvidia's GeForce RTX 1650 Ti, the XPS 15 has plenty of power on tap, all clad in an attractive frame. As we found in our review, it's a high-end laptop with few compromises.



Dell XPS 15: was $2,799 now $1,989 @ Dell Dell XPS 15: was $2,799 now $1,989 @ Dell

Want more power? Then this Dell XPS 15 with a Core i9-10885H processor and 32GB of RAM should more than suffice. And with a massive $800 off, it's a serious bargain.

The reason for these hefty discounts is the XPS 15 models on offer here are slightly older than the latest one. That means the discounted XPS 15 machines have access to 10th Gen Intel Core processors and Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1650 Ti rather than the latest 11th Gen processors and the GeForce RTX 3050.

But in practical terms the older Dell XPS 15 is still a stellar laptop. It blends plenty of mobile performance with a sleek design and an excellent keyboard and display.

As for specs, the cheaper model sports a Core i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM, which is plenty for most tasks, other than demanding multitasking. For that, the more expensive model, with a Core i9 processor and 32GB of RAM, should be up to the task.

As a regular on our best laptops list, the Dell XPS 15 is simply an excellent Windows laptop for all manner of tasks, whether you want a workhorse machine or just a very nice laptop for everyday use. And being able to save hundred of dollars on the XPS 15 only helps to sweeten its appeal.

If you’re not convinced an XPS 15 is for you, then check out our round up of the best Black Friday laptop deals.