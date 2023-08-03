This AirPods killer is $80 off at Amazon right now — act fast!

Looking for the best headphone deals is a great way to get something better than budget earbuds without breaking the bank. And these Technics EAH-AZ60 noise-cancelling earbuds are anything but budget.

Right now the Technics EAH-AZ60 are on sale for $147 at Amazon. While that's not quite the lowest price we've ever seen, it's still 35% off on a pair of headphones we gave 4 out of 5 stars due to its rich sound and good active noise cancellation. You won't see a deal like that come around often.

Technics EAH-AZ60: was $227 now $147 @ Amazon

With adjustable active noise cancelation (ANC) via the companion app, touch controls, Alexa integration, and Bluetooth 5.2 support, the Technics EAH-AZ60 wireless earbuds have incredible specs. In our Technics EAH-AZ60 review, we said they deliver clear, expansive sound and strong (though not perfect) ANC in a sleek, attractive package. If you want a great pair of wireless earbuds, the value of the EAH-AZ60 at $147 can't be beaten. Only the black color option is discounted.

The Technics brand name may not be familiar to some, particularly in the U.S., but the Japanese audio brand has a storied reputation for producing great gear. And the EAH-AZ60 wireless earbuds are no exception.

In our 4-star Technics EAH-AZ60 review, we found the noise-cancelling earbuds to be great for casual listening thanks to detailed, spacious sound for all genres of music.

Those who love the bass turned up will be satisfied with the EAH-AZ60’s low-end performance out of the box, but if you should need to adjust the frequency balance for any reason, there is a customizable EQ to manually adjust frequencies. You can also select one of a handful of well-engineered presets (Bass+, Dynamic, Treble+, Vocal) that cater to a range of music genres. And the inclusion of Sony’s LDAC Bluetooth codec ups the ante to enjoy near-lossless audio quality when using compatible playback devices.

When it comes to noise canceling, the EAH-AZ60 are admittedly good rather than great for noise neutralization. They're not quite up to the standards of the best noise-canceling earbuds. Similarly, the EAH-AZ60 aren't the strongest performers when it comes to call quality. While our review mentioned that while they were serviceable for chatting in quiet settings, muffling is a serious issue, as is the mics’ weak wind resistance.

Technics rates the battery life for the EAH-AZ60 at 7 hours with ANC on, which is better than the AirPods Pro at 6 hours. This is a decent mark to hit, especially when factoring in high volume and other features. However, using 'hi-res' LDAC dramatically reduces playtime to 4.5 hours. Thankfully, the charging case holds a maximum of 25 hours, depending on how you use the buds. Unfortunately, there's no wireless charging.

So if you were paying the $229 list price you'd maybe want to think twice and maybe even consider spending just a bit more to get the Sony WF-1000XM5, which are the best wireless earbuds we've ever tested. But at $147, the sound quality and the inclusion of decent active noise canceling make it too good a value to pass up. So get them now before they're gone!