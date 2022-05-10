This 65-inch 4K QLED just got an epic $300 price cut

Memorial Day TV sales begin earlier and earlier every year and Amazon isn’t waiting until the big day to start offering some seriously tempting cheap 4K TV deals. The retailer is already slashing the prices of some excellent models, including a 65-inch TV from TCL.

For a limited time, this 65-inch TCL 4K QLED TV is $599 at Amazon. That’s $300 off its standard retail price of $899, and one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for a 4K TV of this quality so far this year. TV deals are always in high demand, even outside of major sales events, so make sure to check this one out before all the stock is snapped up.

TCL 65" 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV (2022): was $899 now $599 @ Amazon

There's an awful lot to like about this TCL 4K QLED TV, especially now it's been slashed by $300 at Amazon. This model offers excellent HDR performance, superb color quality, smooth motion and slick Google TV integration. The audio performance is a tad disappointing, but otherwise, this TV is a real winner.

There is plenty to like about this TCL 4K TV. For starters, with included HDR support you’ll get a stunning 4K UHD picture no matter what you’re watching. Plus, this model takes full advantage of quantum dot technology to produce vivid images with precisely defined colors.

In our Editor’s Choice review of the 2021 model, we said: “The TCL 5-Series Google TV improves on a value-priced favorite, adding premium smart features to an already excellent affordable TV.” We were particularly impressed with its excellent HDR performance, color quality, smooth motion and inclusion of Google TV.

Speaking of which, Google TV makes accessing must-watch content a breeze. This means everything from Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max is available to you straight out of the box without the need for any sort of third-party streaming device. Plus, with hands-free voice controls, you can search for your favorite TV shows and movies just by using your voice.

The 60Hz refresh rate is a tad disappointing. However, PS5 and Xbox Series X owners on a budget still have plenty of reasons to consider this TV. It includes a low-latency Game Mode that will be automatically switched on when a connected console is powered up. Our playtest yielded impressive results.

TV deals are always in high demand, but they become even more requested in the build-up to major holidays. With Memorial Day just around the corner, make sure to take full advantage of this hefty discount while you have the chance.