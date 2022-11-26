This 43-inch 4K TV is just $199 ahead of Cyber Monday at Best Buy

Cyber Monday TV deals can offer the best money-saving bargains of the season, with countless incredible bargains on TVs of all types and sizes. And we're already seeing the deals pop up ahead of the big tech sales day.

A perfect example of that is this 43-inch Hisense R6G 4K Roku TV on sale for $199 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). While it's not the biggest TV, you get a 4K resolution making it ideal for a second bedroom as a TV for gaming on.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 43" RG6 4K Roku TV: was $269 now $199 (opens in new tab)

It's not often you see a 4K smart TV for under $200. This 43" Hisense is HDR compatible and features Roku's excellent streaming system with thousands of channels.

While the Hisense 43-inch RG6 4K Roku TV is nowhere near eligible for our list of the best TVs, but if you need a new TV on a budget then it’s well worth considering. As nice as it is to have OLED panels and all those other fanciful features, they’re not what we’d call essential.

But Hisense has managed to pack a bunch of must-have features into this TV, and more than you’d normally expect at this price point. The 43-inch panel is rather good for a smaller room, especially if you want a 4K screen on which to use with a PS5 and Xbox Series X.

On top of that the Hisense RG6 comes with all the smart features you’d expect from a modern TV. It has support for Roku TV, which should open it up to a load of the best streaming services. A trio of HDMI ports mean you can add one of the best streaming devices and have room to spare, should you decide Roku isn’t quite cutting it. There’s also support for Dolby Vision and HDR 10.

