These are the Prime Day electric scooter sales worth checking out

Electric scooters are tons of fun to ride, and are a great way to get around without using your car or public transportation. But there are a ton of electric scooters, and not all are great.

Having personally tested a number of the best electric scooters, I've developed a sense of what makes — and what breaks — a good scooter. I've put together this list of some of the best electric scooter deals I found on Amazon during its October Prime Day deals event. If you're going to get an electric scooter for yourself or someone else this holiday season, check this list first.

Best Prime Day electric scooter sales

Segway Ninebot ES2: $589 $499 @ Amazon

Segway makes some of the best electric scooters around, but they're generally on the pricey side, which is why Prime Day is a good time to pick up a model. The ES2 is a light model, with a 300W motor and weighing just 27.6 pounds. It gets up to 15 MPH and 15 miles on a charge. It also has an LED display, Bluetooth, cruise control, and customizable ambient lights. It's best for those who don't have too many hills to climb.

Gotrax XR Ultra: $499 $359 @ Amazon

The GoTrax XR Ultra is one of the best cheap electric scooters, and this Amazon sale knocks $100 off its price. Even better, click the on-page digital coupon to drop its price further to just $359.99. Its 300W motor and 36V battery gives it a max speed of around 15 MPH and a range of around 15 miles. Its 8.5-inch pneumatic tires offer a pretty smooth ride, and a headlight helps illuminate your path.

Razor Power Core E100: $209 $139 @ Amazon

Looking for a good electric scooter for your kid? The Razor Power Core E100 is a great starter model for children age 8 and up. It has a low top speed of just 11 MPH, and its battery will give them up to 60 minutes of fun before it needs a recharge. And right now it's $70 off its regular price.

NIU kqi3 Pro Electric Scooter: $799 $759 @ Amazon

We're still in the middle of testing the kqi3 Pro, but we're really impressed so far. This scooter has a powerful 350W motor that can reach speeds of 20 MPH, and is great on hills, too. It has a 31-mile range, and large 9.5-inch tubeless tires make for a smooth ride. It also has a front and rear mechanical disc brakes as well as a rear electric brake to recover energy. Click the on-page digital coupon to save $40. A Sport version (opens in new tab), with a 300W motor and shorter range, is also on sale for $664 via a $35 on-page digital coupon.

Segway Ninebot Zing C8: $249 $149 @ Amazon

Another great electric scooter for kids, the Zing C8 is designed for children from 3'9''- 4'9'' and up to 110 pounds. It has a top speed of 10 MPH and a range of 6.2 miles, enough to scoot them around the neighborhood. Segway makes a few variants for taller and shorter kids, as well as models that don't travel as fast or as far. Your child will enjoy all of them.