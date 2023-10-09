MacBook Air M2 just crashed to lowest price ever at Best Buy — I'd buy this deal ASAP

Prime Day is on the way, but Amazon doesn't always offer the best deals. Read on and you'll see why I think the best Prime Day laptop deal is actually at Best Buy this year.

The 13-inch MacBook Air (M2/256GB) is $899 at Best Buy right now. That's $200 off and the lowest price ever for the best laptop we've reviewed. If you've been looking to upgrade your current laptop, there's no better way to do it than this sale.

We think the MacBook Air M2 is the best laptop on the market right now. Just take a look at our glowing MacBook Air M2 review to see why.

Running on Apple's M2 chip, this MacBook delivers seriously fast performance. In the GeekBench 5.4 test, the scored 1,932 for single-core and 8,919 for multi-core performance. This far outperforms most Windows laptops. The MacBook Air M2 blazes through everyday tasks like browsing the web and streaming video. It's not as fast as the MacBook Pro M2, but for most cases the MacBook Air M2 has all the performance power you could need.

This laptop also has amazing battery life. We got 14 hours and 6 minutes of battery life out of our unit in our tests. If you want to use this laptop for entertainment, its beautiful 13.6-inch panel (2560 x 1664 pixels) display and clear speakers will serve you well.

There are a couple of downsides to this laptop. the notch on the display can be distracting, and there's only support to connect one external monitor. Otherwise, the MacBook Air M2 is a stellar device and awesome value at $899.

