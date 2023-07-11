The iPad mini 6 just hit all-time-low price for Prime Day — and I know it's great because I reviewed it

Hello, iPad fans, today's Prime Day deals include one just for us, knocking the still-fantastic 2021 iPad mini down to a price where supplies may not last. Yes, the iPad mini 6 isn't just the smallest iPad, it's now more affordable than ever.

For a limited time, you can get the 8.3-inch iPad mini (64GB) on sale for $379 at Amazon. That's an all-time low, and $100 less than its usual listing price.

8.3" iPad mini 6: was $499 now $379 @ Amazon

The 2021 iPad mini brings Apple's smallest iPad the same slick design seen in the iPad Air and iPad Pro. That means you get a thin-bezel design and Apple Pencil 2 support. On top of that, its 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera and USB-C connectivity mean it can compete with the rest of Apple's lineup. This $100 sale is a much better deal, as the tablet was only down to $469 this past weekend. In my iPad mini 6 review, I raved about this smaller-sized iPad is sneakily one of the best tablets Apple makes.

The 2021 iPad mini is one of the best iPads that Apple makes. When I wrote my iPad mini 6 review, I put it through all of its paces for performance and endurance, and found a lot to love. It's basically the excellent iPad Air, but more portable, and better for reading books and comic books.

Compared to the previous iPad mini, the 2021 version has smaller bezels, closer to the edge-to-edge dream with a Liquid Retina display. It also has a more powerful CPU, the same A15 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 13. Even though this iPad is small, it's powerful. You'll be able to browse and stream to your heart's content, and even enjoy some great games.

While I might wish this iPad was compatible with the Magic Keyboard, I'll admit it's not exactly big enough for a keyboard case to make sense. All those keys would just be cramped in there. All in all, this is a fast, convenient tablet that just works, so you can't go wrong with the iPad mini 6.

Don't forget to stay tuned to our Prime Day deals coverage to make sure you don't miss the best sales this year.