The excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 are at their lowest price ever right now

Whether you're making video calls or listening to music as you check your emails, wireless headphones are essential if you want to work from home. They're useful and convenient to have outside of the workplace, too. If you want to grab yourself a pair of the best headphones, there's no better time than right now.

Amazon currently has the Sony WH-1000XM4 on sale for $248, their lowest price ever. And if they sell out there, it's nothing to worry about. They're also offering them at Best Buy for the same price. At $102 off, this is one of the best Black Friday headphones deals available now.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones: was $349 now $248 @ Amazon

We chose the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones as the best overall in our headphones roundup, and for good reason. The sound quality and level of noise cancellation is top-notch, they have intuitive touch controls, and the battery lasts for an impressive 30 hours even with ANC on. For just $248, they're an absolute steal.View Deal

In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we were seriously impressed by this pair of headphones. They won awards for best headphones overall, best noise-cancelling headphones and best over-ear headphones at the Tom's Guide Awards in 2021, beating out Bose and Apple's best offerings. What makes that even more amazing is they're a fraction of the cost of both the Bose 700 and the AirPods Max right now.

If that's not enough to convince you, getting the WH-1000XM4 headphones also gets you access to the amazing Sony Headphones Connect app. It allows you to set up 360 Reality Audio, and tweak the levels of your music to attune it perfectly to different genres.

Although the headphones could have better call quality, this is the only area we can knock them in. This is probably as close to perfect as it gets — we can say that the WH-1000XM4 are easily our pick for the best headphones Sony has ever made, and firmly give them our recommendation, especially at the amazing price of $248.