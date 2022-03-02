The excellent Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is on sale for just $549

Looking for a laptop to help you get you through work or school? One of the best student Chromebooks just hit a new low price at Best Buy.

Right now you can grab the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 for for $549 at Best Buy. You're saving a big $400 off this Editor's Choice Chromebook, making it one of the best Chromebook deals we've seen this year.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: was $699 now $549 @ Best Buy

Looking at this super-thin Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2, most people probably wouldn't think it's a Chromebook until they turned it on. Its gorgeous 1080p QLED display is better than what you find in most Chromebooks and its Core i3 processor is also far faster. Amazon offers the same price.

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is one of the most stylish Chromebooks on the market. It's got a beautiful design, a sharp QLED display, and looks great in both its red and grey colors.

It's also thin and light, meaning it's super portable. Like we mentioned before, this Chromebook is great if you're a student, and you'll appreciate its low 2.3-pound weight if you commute to work. Plus, this Chromebook has the brilliant S-Pen built in, so you'll be able to effortlessly take quick notes and draw on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook's screen.

Performance is great, too. Our machine didn't stutter or slow down once in our testing, even with a dozen tabs open in Chrome and multiple HD videos streaming simultaneously on YouTube.

The main drawback of this Chromebook is its battery life, lasting about 7.5 hours in our testing. This is fine for casual use, but you may need to carry a charger with you during the day otherwise.

