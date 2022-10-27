The best Pixel 6a deal is here before Black Friday — and it’s absolutely free

The Google Pixel 6a is one of the best cheap phones as it offers real value for money having just launched this year. Google packed in its powerful Tensor chip in the Pixel 6a and many of the best Pixel 6 features – like the fingerprint scanner – have been improved upon as well. However, users have a tough choice to make: buy the Pixel 6a for $449 or spend a little more on the newer Pixel 7 for $599. Now though, there is a deal on the Pixel 6a that makes it available for free, making it hard to pass up.

The Google Pixel 6a is on sale for free with an unlimited 5G plan on Verizon (opens in new tab). This is one of the best deals we have come across for this phone which is otherwise priced at $449. The Pixel 6a is currently down to its lowest price on Amazon as well, but you will have to shell out $299 for it. With this Verizon deal, you just have to choose a 5G plan that ranges from $70 to $90 per month and the phone will pay for itself over the next three years.

Google Pixel 6a: $449 $0 @ Verizon The Pixel 6a is easily the best phone under $500 and Verizon offering it for free makes it one of the best deals we have seen ahead of Black Friday. This phone brings great performance with Google's Tensor chip, plus you get two stellar cameras and a bright 6.1-inch OLED display.

The Pixel 6a has a lot going for it. From its bright 6.1-inch OLED display, to the original Tensor chip (also seen in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro) that powers it, it packs in some powerful features.

In our Pixel 6a review , we called Google's phone the best sub-$500 phone on the market and we found that it delivers better performance than its closest Android rival, the Samsung Galaxy A53 .

It is also a good camera phone. There are two cameras on the back that deliver an excellent photography experience with a 12.2MP main camera and a second 12MP ultra-wide camera.

The Pixel 6a borrows many features from the Pixel 6 including its two-tone design language. The phone comes in three colors — Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage.

The Android 13 update also recently rolled out to the Pixel 6a so you can expect some of the best new Android features on the device as well. Google has said it will support the phone with security updates for five years, which makes it an even bigger value for consumers who want their phone to last a long time.

One notable drawback though, is that the Pixel 6a does not have very good battery life. Compared to the Pixel 7, the 6a does miss out on some of the newer software features as well, such as Photo Unblur. Hopefully the next Pixel Feature Drop brings some of them to the Pixel 6a, but that is uncertain.

Overall, this is the best deal for the Pixel 6a, which is already a great value at its original price. With this deal, the cherry on top is that you only pay for the mobile service and not for the handset itself and you don't even need to trade-in another device. Stay tuned to Tom's Guide for other great deals ahead of Black Friday.