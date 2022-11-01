Google Pixel 6a just crashed to a Black Friday cheap $299

The Google Pixel 6a is one of the best cheap phones around, and it just got cheaper. Up until now it hasn't been an easy call between the $449 Pixel 6a and the newer $599 Pixel 7 series. But now there is a deal on the Pixel 6a that brings its price down to its lowest ever and makes this choice a no-brainer.

Currently, the Google Pixel 6a is on sale for just $299 on Amazon (opens in new tab). That is a full $150 off its usual price and the lowest price we have ever seen for this handset. With this Pixel 6a deal, that is a massive $300 difference between both the phones and is a great early Black Friday deal .

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a: $449 $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Pixel 6a is easily the best phone under $500, but it's an amazing deal at $299. This phone brings great performance with Google’s Tensor chip, plus you get two stellar cameras and a bright 6.1-inch OLED display.

In our Pixel 6a review , we called Google's phone the best sub-$500 phone on the market. It offers a bright 6.1-inch display and is powered by the same Tensor chip seen in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. We also found that the phone delivers better photos than its closest Android rival, the Samsung Galaxy A53.

The Pixel 6a borrows many traits from the Pixel 6. It even has a similar design language, with a two-tone color scheme on the back. The phone comes in three colors — Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage.

The Pixel 6a also has two powerful cameras that deliver an excellent photography experience with a 12.2MP main camera and a second 12MP ultra-wide camera. Compared to the Pixel 7, the 6a does miss out on some of the newer software features, such as Photo Unblur.

The only notable drawback for the Pixel 6a is below-average battery life. Google has also promised that it will support the phone with security updates for five years, which makes it an even bigger value for consumers who want to ensure their phone lasts for a while.