The best laptops are up to $500 off in epic Dell sale

It’s back to school sales season and this year the deals are better than ever. Case in point, Dell is currently offering seriously big savings on some of the best laptops. So, if you’re shopping for back to school laptop deals, then now is the ideal time to buy.

Right now, Dell is slicing up to $500 off laptops, PC desktops and accessories. There are plenty of worthwhile deals in the retailer's ongoing back-to-school sale, but our favorite offer is the dependable Dell XPS 13 for $899 — that’s a $200 discount.

There are also big savings to be had on 2-in-1 laptops including the Dell Inspiron 16 on sale for $580. Plus, there are even some epic discounts on powerful gaming laptops, if you want to enjoy some PC gaming once all your assignments are done.

There are dozens of deals to choose from in the Dell back to school sales, so we’re rounding up some of our favorites down below. Just remember these deals are set to run until Thursday, August 31, so be sure to make your selection before then otherwise you’ll miss out.

Best laptop deals in Dell sale — Editor Picks

Dell Inspiron 15: was $649 now $449 @ Dell

The Inspiron 15 is an everyday laptop that can be used for everything from homework to Netflix streaming. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p 120Hz LCD, Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. We like this config because you get more than just entry-level specs, such as a Core i5 CPU, a 1080p 120Hz display and a larger SSD hard drive for storing files and installing apps.

Dell Inspiron 16: was $799 now $579 @ Dell

The Dell Inspiron 16 is an excellent 2-in-1 laptop that can double as a notebook machine or a tablet-style device. On sale for $579 in Dell's back to school sale it packs a AMD Ryzen 5 7530U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also comes sporting a 16-inch FHD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It's a slim and and ultra-portable device perfect for working across campus.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,099 now $899 @ Dell

The XPS 13 is one of our favorite overall laptops. Although we dislike that the 2022 model only has a pair of Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports, it's still a capable machine for most users. In our XPS 13 (2022) review, we called it a good laptop for everyday computing and for streaming content. This configuration packs a 13.4-inch 1920 x 1200 60Hz display, Core i7-1250U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: was $1,449 now $1,249 @ Dell

The XPS 13 2-in-1 can be used in tablet mode or as a laptop. It features a 13-inch 2880 x 1920 3K touch display, Core i7-1250U, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. In our Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 review we called it a solid choice for those seeking a versatile 2-in-1.

Dell G16 Gaming Laptop: was $1,249 now $899 @ Dell

This Dell G16 features a 16-inch 2560 x 1600 QHD 165Hz LCD, Core i7-12700H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. It's a reasonably priced machine for the casual PC gamer who doesn't require too much processing power. Just be warned that if you're wanting to play the latest games at high settings, you'll want to look for something a little more powerful.

Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop: was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Dell

The Alienware x14 is an ultra-thin gaming rig that packs style and substance in a travel-friendly design. In our Alienware x14 review, we called it a more-than-competent portable gaming rig that delivers solid performance thanks to its Geforce RTX 30-series GPU and advanced cooling features. This config features a 14-inch 2560 x 1600 LCD w/ 165Hz refresh rate, Core i7-13620H CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and RTX 4060 GPU.