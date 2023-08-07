The best back to school deal I've seen cuts $750 off XPS 15 OLED

Buying a new laptop for school can be tricky. The last thing you want to do is purchase an underpowered machine that you'll need to replace within a year. Fortunately, I've spotted an epic deal on one of the best laptops you can buy.

For a limited time, you can get the XPS 15 OLED on sale for $1,099 at Dell. That's $750 off and one of the best Dell back to school sales you can get right now.

Dell XPS 15 OLED: was $1,849 now $1,099 @ Dell

We named the Dell XPS 15 one of the best laptops you can buy. It's svelte and powerful enough for day-to-day school work with thin bezels that help the display shine. It's also packed to the gills with raw horsepower. The config on sale features a 15.6-inch 3456 x 2160 60Hz 3.5K OLED, Core i5-12500H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. It's one of the biggest dollar-off discounts we've seen for this machine.

The Dell XPS 15 OLED is one of the best choices for anybody in the market for a Windows laptop. It's perfect for productivity and the 15-inch 3.5K OLED screen is absolutely stunning.

In our Dell XPS 15 OLED review, we said the system handles some seriously tough multitasking — we had 20 Chrome tabs, a YouTube video and Slack running simultaneously without any slowdown. And the 15.6-inch OLED display looks impressive, too. We measured an average brightness of 382 nits and 122% coverage of the sRGB color gamut. Colors popped off the screen and movies looked vibrant. This laptop has a great set of speakers as well.

The Dell XPS 15 OLED also has a great design. It has a roomy backlit keyboard and a responsive touchpad. It measures 0.73 inches-thick and weighs 4.2 pounds, so we found it comfortable to carry around. In terms of ports, this laptop has three USB-C ports, an SD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Unfortunately, this laptop doesn't match the 2023 MacBook Pro 16-inch's 19-hour battery life. Still, we got 10 hours and 5 minutes out of our Dell XPS 15 OLED in our battery tests, which should get you through a normal school day.

The Dell XPS 15 OLED is an awesome laptop, so snag this deal before it's gone if you have your eye on it. Or, check out our back to school laptop deals coverage for more options.