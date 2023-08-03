Dell back to school sales 2023 — XPS laptops from $749, monitors from $99

Dell back to school deals are officially live. If you're a student — or parent of a student — Dell is offering aggressive price cuts on a wide variety of monitors, desktops, laptops, and more.

Even if you're not heading back to campus, the Dell back to school deals event is a great opportunity to upgrade your current rig for a better, more powerful one. I've been covering retail holidays like back to school for over a decade. As deals editor at Tom's Guide, it's my job to separate the good deals from the mediocre ones. From now through the end of September I'll be curating the best Dell deals on items we've reviewed, recommend, or offer the best value.

Editor's Note: Dell tends to expire links to product pages very frequently, even when the deal is still active. If a deal we've listed below shows up as expired, browse through Dell's top sales section and it's likely you'll find the same deal there.

Dell back to school deals

Laptops

Dell Inspiron 15: was $529 now $379 @ Dell

The Inspiron 15 is an everyday laptop that can be used for everything from homework to Netflix streaming. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p 120Hz LCD, Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. We like this config because you get more than just entry-level specs, such as a Core i5 CPU and 1080p 120Hz display.

Dell XPS 13: was $949 now $849 @ Dell

The XPS 13 is one of our favorite overall laptops. Although we dislike that the 2022 model only has a pair of Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports, it's still a capable machine for most users. In our XPS 13 (2022) review, we called it a good laptop for everyday computing and for streaming content. This config packs a 13.4-inch 1920 x 1200 60Hz display, Core i5-1230U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Dell XPS 15: was $1,849 now $1,199 @ Dell

We named the Dell XPS 15 one of the best laptops you can buy. It's svelte and powerful enough for day-to-day school work with thin bezels that help the display shine. It's also packed to the gills with raw horsepower. The config on sale features a 15.6-inch 3456 x 2160 60Hz 3.5K OLED, Core i5-12500H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. It's one of the biggest dollar-off discounts we've seen for this machine.

Dell XPS 17: was $3,549 now $3,149 @ Dell

If you're looking for a laptop with a bit more oomph, look no further than the XPS 17 laptop. It packs a Core i9-13900H CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and RTX 4070 GPU. You also get a stunning 17-inch 3840 x 2400 LCD. Although we didn't review this model, we've said previous generations offer a svelte size with workstation-grade power in a chassis that's comparable to many 15-inch notebooks.

Gaming

Dell G16 Gaming Laptop: was $1,249 now $899 @ Dell

This Dell G16 features a 16-inch 2560 x 1600 QHD 165Hz LCD, Core i7-12700H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an RTX 3050 Ti GPU. It's a reasonably priced machine for the casual PC gamer who doesn't require too much processing power.

Alienware Aurora R13: was $2,699 now $1,449 @ Dell

The Alienware Aurora R13 is our best gaming PC overall. It's stylish, features a chassis with plenty of ports/upgrade paths, and offers great performance for the price. This config features a Core i9-12900F CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an RTX 3070 GPU.

Alienware m17 R5: was $2,349 now $1,549 @ Dell

Powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, the Alienware m17 R5 promises to take your PC gaming to a new level. It features a giant 17.3-inch 1080p 480Hz LCD, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and RTX 3050 Ti GPU. It's now a whopping $800 off at Dell.

Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop: was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Dell

The Alienware x14 is an ultra-thin gaming rig that packs style and substance in a travel friendly design. In our Alienware x14 review, we called it a more-than-competent portable gaming rig that delivers solid performance thanks to its RTX 30 series GPU and advanced cooling features. This config features a 14-inch 2560 x 1600 LCD w/ 165Hz refresh rate, Core i7-13620H CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and RTX 4060 GPU.

Desktops

Dell Inspiron Small Tower: was $849 now $649 @ Dell

This affordable desktop PC comes configured with a 13th-Gen Intel Core i5-13400 CPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. We like its thin, compact size which makes it ideal for tight dorm rooms or bedrooms.

Inspiron Desktop: was $1,019 now $749 @ Dell

This Inspiron desktop packs Intel's latest 13th-gen CPU, which makes it a great PC for personal or school use. It features a Core i7-13700 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Dell XPS Desktop: was $849 now $749 @ Dell

If you want the power and expandability of a desktop, this Dell back to school deal is for you. Currently, this XPS Desktop is on sale for $749. It features a Core i9-13900 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512TB SSD.

Inspiron 27" All-In-One: was $1,199 now $999 @ Dell

This all-in-one does exactly what you'd expect: It combines a monitor and a desktop PC into a single package. It comes with a Core i7-1355U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD . Plus, the in-built display measures 27 inches with a 1080p resolution.

When will Dell back to school deals begin?

The back to school season isn't a single retail holiday. Instead it's a season that generally lasts from July through September. That said, Dell's back to school sale has already started. We expect to see the best sales in August with deals winding down in early September.

Dell back to school deals — what to expect

It's no secret that Dell laptops and desktops can be found on sale any given day of the week. However, Dell back to school deals tend to offer bigger price cuts than the PC manufacturer's everyday deals. In previous years, we've seen record price lows on top-rated Dell devices like the XPS 13, XPS 15, and various Dell monitors.

For instance, last summer the base XPS 13 dropped to $729, whereas the XPS 13 desktop sold for $599. Make sure to keep up with our Dell back to school deals coverage for the best discounts as they're launched.

Dell back to school deals — what to buy?

Dell's back to school sales event will include discounts on the best gaming laptops and best gaming PCs of 2023. That said, Dell has a large category of desktops and laptops suitable for all types of students. Below are a few of the systems we recommend. Remember to always check for Dell coupons for stackable discounts.

XPS 13: The XPS 13 was once our favorite laptop. While it's still a decent machine, the new version takes a few steps backwards. Specifically, you lose ports in order to gain a slightly slimmer design. That said, older models are still great and we expect to see bigger deals on the older versions of the XPS. These are excellent deals and you can expect pricing to start at $799.

Alienware Aurora R15: This is our favorite overall gaming PC. We like it because it improves upon its predecessors in multiple ways while packing the most powerful components you can afford in an attractive, easy-to-open chassis. It also runs cooler and quieter than its predecessors. Expect to see discounts of up to $500 on Alienware rigs.

Dell G5 15 SE: If you're looking for a great value, the Dell G5 15 SE is one of the best budget gaming rigs you'll find. This laptop can keep up with some of the more expensive gaming laptops, especially at 1080p. You can expect very playable frame rates in games like Shadow of the Tomb Raider when running at max settings. Because it's already a solid value, discounts on this system will be smaller.