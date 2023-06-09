The 55-inch LG G2 OLED is $700 off right now — lowest price ever

The LG G3 OLED TV is here, but that doesn't mean you should overlook older models for some serious savings. We still think the LG G2 OLED is one of the best OLED TVs on the market, and it's now at its lowest price ever.

The LG 55-inch G2 OLED is $1,496 at Amazon right now. This TV cost $2,199 at launch, meaning it's been slashed $700 off. It's the lowest price I've ever seen for this TV. If it sells out, Best Buy offers the same price.

LG 55" G2 4K OLED TV: was $2,199 now $1,496 @ Amazon

The LG G2 OLED TV is LG'S brightest OLED TV yet and delivers an excellent, bright picture along with AI-boosted sound quality. It also has clever cord management and a handy 4 HDMI ports. We also really like the minimalistic silver frame, which makes for a bezel-less appearance. This sale brings this TV's price down to an all-time low. If Amazon runs out of stock, Best Buy has it for $1,499.

The LG G2 OLED is one of the best OLED TVs on the market. It delivers incredible picture quality and stunning brightness for an OLED TV.

When we tested this TV in our LG G2 OLED review, the LG G2 OLED achieved a Delta-E score of 1.30 and covered 131.75% of the Rec 709 color space. Movies looked incredible on this TV's screen, with excellent clarity and incredible color accuracy. Plus, the LG G2 OLED put out 590.54 nits of brightness, which is excellent. If you're looking for an OLED TV you can actually use in a well-lit room, the LG G2 is it.

There are some great speakers on the LG G2 OLED, too. Dialogue, sound effects and music came across distinctly in our tests. AI Sound Pro and Dolby Atmos were able to create a stadium concert style experience for audio.

The LG G2 OLED is also a great gaming TV. We measured a low lag time of 13.1ms, and this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 support. Plus, this TV supports cloud gaming via GeForce Now, so you can play games straight from your TV without needing a games console.

The LG G2 OLED is one of the best OLED TVs out there, so I highly recommend picking it up at this price. For more options, check out our TV deals coverage.