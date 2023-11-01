The 5 best home security cameras you can buy under $70 in Amazon’s early Black Friday sales

If you've already taken advantage of this year's early Black Friday deals, then your home is a treasure trove of pricey gadgets for would-be intruders. One of the best security cameras can help you deter potential threats and monitor your property whether you're home or away. These devices combine motion sensors, night vision and Wi-Fi to keep an eye on activity and remotely stream video over the internet. Once motion is detected it sends a notification to your phone.

Black Friday and the days leading up to it are among the best times to score a discount on a security camera. The models I recommend below are budget picks that punch far above their weight class thanks to high-end features like AI detection and color night vision that help them keep up with security cameras double or even triple their price. Some picks like the Arlo, Blink and Wyze models feature weatherproof construction to withstand water and dust to double as an outdoor security camera.

TP-Link Tapo 2K Pan & Tilt Security Camera: was $35 now $25 @ Amazon

For full 360-degree coverage of a large open space, the Tapo C210 is a versatile security camera. This model physically pans and tilts to show you different areas of your room. Place it in the center of your space and you can spin it around, zoom in, and even look up or down towards the floor or ceiling directly from the touchscreen controls in the app. Its standout feature is a built-in AI that can detect people, objects, or a baby's cries for smarter notifications without requiring an additional fee. The camera uses this AI to track the motion of a subject and follow it as it moves throughout a space. You can record up to 256GB of footage locally to a MicroSD card without a subscription. It's on sale for $27, but click on the on-page digital coupon to knock it to $25.

Blink Mini Camera (3-Pack): was $100 now $39 @ Amazon

If you need to cover multiple rooms on a budget you can grab three Blink Minis for just $39 — $60 off the original price (just a single Blink Mini costs $35). These affordable cameras still pack a crisp 1080p resolution which makes out people and objects in motion. Notifications hit your devices within seconds and the cameras' infrared night vision mode makes it easy to see what's happening even in pitch-black rooms like a basement. Keep in mind that if you're away often and want to save recordings, you'll need to pay a subscription fee. However, they make great monitors for motion notifications and dropping into live feeds to check up on kids, pets, and even doorway activity.

Blink Wired Floodlight Camera: was $99 now $49 @ Amazon

If you have the wiring for a floodlight above your garage or on the side of your house then Blink's outdoor security camera is worth a look. Its 1080p camera's wide 143-degree field of view captures more of the scene which is ideal for keeping an eye on cars in your driveway or the land on the side of your home. Meanwhile, its bright built-in 2600-lumen LED spotlight scares away threats and provides color night vision for true-to-life vehicle and clothing tones. You can control the lights, siren, and detection settings directly from your phone or Alexa device.

Arlo Essential Spotlight Wireless Camera: was $130 now $68 @ Amazon

Arlo's Essential Spotlight wireless camera boasts a 1080p resolution and color night vision, which provides a more detailed low-light image than infrared. It's easy to set up —you can place the Essential on any flat surface or screw it into a wall — and the battery lasts up to six months. It also has a small spotlight to help you better see things at night. Arlo plays nice with both Alexa and Google, and even supports Apple HomeKit for maximum compatibility.