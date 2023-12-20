Tempur-Pedic knocks 30% off its cheapest mattress in time-limited holiday sale

Tempur-Cloud Prima Mattress at Tempur-Pedic

Was: from $1,699

Now: from $1,189 at Tempur-Pedic

Summary: The 10" tall Tempur-Cloud Prima has a SmartClimate cool-to-the-touch cover, which hot sleepers will find keeps them cool and comfortable. It offers the perfect balance of medium-soft comfort with adaptive support that is designed to take the pressure off your back, neck, hips, shoulders and knees. This mattress has a top layer of Tempur foam which contours perfectly to the body's curves and provides excellent support and comfort for side sleepers, although, combination sleepers will sleep well on this one. You don’t have to worry too much about sinking into this mattress as there is also a dense layer of foam that offers a supportive base and keeps you feeling lifted whilst also providing exceptional edge support, ideal for those who gravitate to the edge. Couples will also be delighted as this mattress does a fantastic job of isolating movement so sleeping with a restless sleeper will no longer cause any problems. Warm sleepers should also rest easy sleeping on this mattress as the top cover boasts a moisture-wicking fabric with a cool-to-the-touch feel but this is an all-foam mattress and they do naturally get hot so if you regularly sleep hot, you may find this isn’t the ideal mattress for you.

Price history: Each month there are Tempur-Pedic mattress sales to lower the price of its top-rated beds, but the biggest price drops tend to happen around the holidays and major sale events like Presidents' Day and Black Friday. Tempur-Pedic usually offers just a 15% discount on the Tempur-Cloud Prima, so this 30% deal is exceptionally good value. Plus you get two free Tempur-Cloud pillows worth $178. A queen size Tempur-Cloud Prima usually costs $1,999 but during this time limited sale you’ll get it for $1,399, saving you $599. These are closeout models though (you won’t be able to return the mattress under any circumstances). However, there is still a 10-year warranty and free white glove delivery.

Benefits: Two free pillows | 10 year warranty | Free white glove delivery



