Super Bowl TV deals — save up to $1,700 on Samsung's best 4K QLED TVs

Mark your calendars: Super Bowl 2022 takes place Sunday, February 13. That gives you more than enough time to take advantage of today's epic Super Bowl TV deals. Today's best deal comes from TV giant Samsung.

For a limited time, Samsung is taking up to $3,500 select 8K QLED TVs, up to $1,700 off 4K Neo QLED TVs, and up to $1,700 off 4K QLED TVs. These are some of the best 4K smart TVs you can get, and at some of the best prices we've seen since Black Friday. Below are some of the most noteworthy deals in Samsung TV sale.

Samsung Super Bowl TV sales 2022

Samsung 65" QN800A 8K QLED TV: was $3,499 now $2,699 @ Samsung

We're not going to recommend you buy an 8K TV just for the Super Bowl, but if you're curious — now would be the time to do so. Samsung is knocking up to $3,500 off its QN800A series with price starting at $2,699. The QN800A is one of the best 8K TVs you can buy and our pick for the most affordable. It features Neo QLED tech, which

combines quantum-dot color with mini-LED backlights. You also get a handful of AI-driven features like upscaling, audio tuning, and HDR tone mapping.

Samsung 55" QN90A Neo 4K QLED TV: was $1,799 now $1,299 @ Samsung

The 55-inch model of our hands-down favorite TV, the Samsung Neo QLED QN90A 4K smart TV is selling now for a whopping $500 off. With some of the smartest features we've seen, including Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice assistants, a feature-filled dashboard for smart home control, not to mention a jaw-dropping Mini-LED-lit QLED display that blows away the competition, there's no beating this deal.

Samsung 55" QN85A Neo 4K QLED TV: was $1,599 now $1,099 @ Samsung

The Samsung QN85A Neo 4K QLED TV features a matrix of Quantum Mini LEDs that focus light precisely where needed for better contrast. You also get Quantum HDR 24x, which provides scene by scene optimization for HDR. Other features include Object Tracking Sound (dynamic speakers that follow the action), Motion Xcelerator Turbo Plus for fast action scenes/gaming, and Alexa/Bixby support.

Samsung 55" Q80A 4K QLED TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Samsung

The Samsung Q80A 4K QLED TV is part of Samsung's mid-tier lineup. It offers full array backlight with dimming zones that allow for the same level of backlight control offered on the previous year's best Samsung TVs. Meanwhile, Samsung's Quantum HDR 12x dynamic tone-mapping adjusts HDR output based on the scene. You also get Samsung's Tizen OS, built-in Alexa/Bixby, and Object Tracking Sound, which uses the TV's up-firing speakers to deliver realistic 3D audio with sound that tracks objects as they move on screen.

Samsung 55" Q70A 4K QLED TV: was $1,099 now $849 @ Samsung

The Q70A ditches Samsung's full-array, local dimming tech for its dual-LED backlighting to dynamically enhance contrast. It features Quantum HDR support, 120Hz refresh rate, Alexa/Google Assistant support, and built-in Alexa and Bixy digital assistants. It's great for movies and gaming alike.

Samsung 55" QLED Q60A: was $849 now $699 @ Samsung

Get the entry-level Samsung QLED Q60A at an epic price low during Samsung's Super Bowl TV sale. It may not have the fancy backlight of more premium models, but you still get a full complement of smart functions, rich HDR support, adaptive sound that adjusts to your environment, and great sound, all in a slim, stylish package.