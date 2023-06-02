Sony's best-ever noise-canceling earbuds just crashed to their lowest price on Amazon

We've seen some great headphone deals recently, but this is the lowest price we've seen for the top-rated Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds this year. Although they've been around since June 2021, the flagship noise-cancelers still rank among the best wireless earbuds on the market and are a considerable bargain worth snapping up at today's discounted prices.

Right now, the Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds are on sale for $198 at Amazon, which is $80 off their usual price.

This isn't the lowest price I've seen for them, though. According to price tracking website CamelCamelCamel they crashed to $178 at the end of last year, but today's sale price is their lowest U.S. price in 2023 so far. Although this is an excellent discount on some of the best earbuds you can buy, they can be found for even less if you happen to live in the U.K.

Sony WF-1000XM4: was $279 now $198 @ Amazon

As some of the best noise-canceling earbuds around, Sony's WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds have up to 35 hours battery life, great sound, strong noise-canceling performance, and Alexa integration. They're also an excellent AirPods Pro alternative and are an extremely attractive purchase at the discounted price.

Sony WF-1000XM4: was £250 now £149 @ Amazon

With a £100 saving on the full U.K. price for the silver version, these are an outstanding buy right now. As some of the best noise-canceling earbuds around, they have up to 35 hours battery life, great sound, strong noise-canceling performance, and Alexa integration. The black option has £90 off right now, making them £159 at Amazon.

In our Sony WF-1000XM4 review, we were seriously impressed by these earbuds. They offer exceptional sound quality, strong active noise-canceling (ANC) and responsive touch controls.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 have a balanced sound and immersive 360 Reality Audio support when listening to compatible tracks and albums streamed from the likes of Tidal. Multipoint Bluetooth support allows you to connect the buds to two devices at the same time, and you also get 8 hours of battery life with ANC on, or up to 35 hours total with the charging case.

If you've been considering buying the AirPods Pro 2, the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are a mighty cost-effective alternative. We rank Sony's buds higher on our list of the best noise-cancelling earbuds for their stronger ANC, higher quality sound and longer battery life.

Yes, AirPods Pro 2 pair quickly with Apple devices, but the Sony WF-1000XM4s are equally versatile across iOS and Android device platforms. Sony's Headphones Connect app is a feature-laden tool allowing you to tinker with its comprehensive settings to get an experience that's perfect for your ears, and one of the best I've encountered. They are a more practical choice for many, and you can check out our AirPods Pro 2 vs Sony WF-1000XM4 face-off to see how the two rivals compare.

No earbuds are perfect, though, and our biggest issue with the Sonys is their sub-par call quality. When we tested them, the Sony WF-1000XM4s picked up a lot of background noise during calls, which made communication difficult. If you're planning to take a lot of calls, opt for some of the best headphones for voice and video calls instead.

Whichever sale and color option you go for, they're a total bargain not to be missed at these discounted prices.

