Sony's 85-inch 4K TV is $1,300 off ahead of Amazon’s October event

The Amazon October Prime Day sales event is still a few weeks off, but there’s one TV deal I spotted that I think will rival — or even surpass — what we’re going to see on October 10.

That deal is for the 85-inch Sony X90L 4K TV that’s down from its usual price of $3,299 to $1,999 on Amazon for the next few days. According to deals tracking website CamelCamelCamel , this is the lowest price the TV has ever been and could be the best price we'll see all year. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the week's best Amazon promo codes).

Sony 85" Bravia XR X90L 4K TV: was $3,299 now $1,999 @ Amazon

Lowest price: If you want a big-screen TV for football, movies or games, the Sony X90L is an excellent choice. Its Cognitive Processor XR is great at motion smoothing and color reproduction, plus its HDMI 2.1 make it awesome for gamers. For movie-lovers, it comes with support for all the latest HDR standards as well as some free credits for Sony's Bravia Core streaming service.

Price check: $1,999 @ Best Buy

While the price might lead you to think that this is some low-level budget model, the Sony X90L is on the higher end of Sony’s 2023 TV lineup, just beneath the flagship Sony X95L.

In terms of specs, the X90L uses the latest Cognitive Processor XR for some of the best motion handling and color reproduction, and it uses HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K/120Hz gaming.

The panel itself is full array with local dimming — which might not be as good as Mini-LED or OLED — but delivers a good contrast for the price.

On the smart platform side of things, the X90L uses Google TV and comes with Chromecast Built-in which allows you to send videos directly from your phone or tablet to the TV.

For cinephiles, the X90L supports all the latest HDR formats including Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode.

In short, you’re buying a future-proof 85-inch TV for under two grand but if you want something smaller, the 65-inch model is available for just $1,299 this week (see below). Want even more options? Check out our TV deals coverage.