Sony's best noise-cancelling headphones just hit lowest price yet for Prime Day

If you've been holding out for the best noise cancelling headphones until prices tumble, you'll be pleased to know that Sony's premium headphones are on sale for this week's Amazon Prime Day sales event.

Right now the Sony WH-1000XM5 are on sale for $348 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's saving you $51 on the MSRP price, and the deal applies to both black and off-while color options. So make sure to hurry as this offer isn't guaranteed to last long.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM5: $399 $348 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, excellent active noise cancellation, and up to 40 hours of battery life, or up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. Walmart is also selling the WH-1000XM5 for $348 (opens in new tab).

The Sony WH-1000XM5 rank as one the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market, competing with the likes of the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless and Bose 700. Thanks to the superb audio quality and excellent active noise cancellation, the Sony XM5 offer one of the best audio experiences out there.

During our testing, we found that the Sony WH-1000XM5 gets closer than ever to beating the Bose 700 — our best ever noise canceller. Audio quality is superb; the 30-hour battery life (with ANC) is excellent; and everything from the touch controls to the ability to tweak the EQ via the Sony Headphones Connect app is well thought out and seamlessly integrated. Call quality has also been improved greatly and there's really nothing to criticize here beyond the slightly bland styling.

And while $348 is still far from cheap, it's the lowest price we've seen so far puts them at the same price as the Sony WH-1000XM4.

