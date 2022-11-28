Sonos Cyber Monday deal slashes $180 off my favorite soundbar

It is the season for watching movies, and if you're looking to upgrade your TV sound with of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars, Sonos is taking 20% off its flagship speaker system.

Right now you can get the Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar for $719 at Sonos (opens in new tab), that's $180 off the MSRP. This is a rare sale price, so we'd take advantage of this great deal while it lasts.

The Sonos Arc optimizes its sound to your room like few others, thanks to its Trueplay auto-tuning capabilities and means you're always sat in the best seat in the house for movie sound. It also has voice control support via Alexa and Google Assistant. This is one of the smartest soundbars you can buy, and the 20% discount makes in a absolute bargain.

The Sonos Arc is the best soundbar you can buy if you’re interested in making it part of a Sonos eco system integrated with existing Sonos speakers dotted around the house. This premium speaker stands out with its gorgeous curved design, which is built to be a centerpiece of your living room as much as it’s meant to enhance your TV’s sound. And it certainly doesn’t skimp on sound performance, delivering deep bass and clear treble for your favorite movies and TV shows complete with Dolby Atmos support.

Thanks to Sonos’ TruePlay technology, the Arc can automatically tune itself to whatever room it’s in to deliver the crispest, most accurate audio possible. It also supports voice controls via Alexa and Google Assistant, making it one of the smartest soundbars you can buy. If you have a larger entertainment area — and the budget, the Sonos Arc is one of the top premium soundbars out there.

I loved the expansive sound this soundbar brought to movies, but I recommend giving it a bass boost and partnering it with a Sonos Sub. Like the Arc, this dedicated bass speaker also has a 20% discount, bringing it to $599 (opens in new tab). Plus, you can expand the system to full wireless surround with the addition of two Sonos One speakers priced at $175 each (opens in new tab), down from $219 each. Alternatively, get the entire Sonos Arc, Sub and One speaker surround package for $1,636 (opens in new tab), and save an impressive $410.



