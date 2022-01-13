Snag this great AirPods deal now for just $109 at Target

Lots of great deals are around right now thanks to January sales , and if you’ve been looking to grab some AirPods on the cheap, Target has the lowest price we’ve seen for a while.

For a limited time, the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods are just $109 at Target. While it’s not the lowest price we’ve ever seen for these AirPods (they went as low as $89 on Black Friday,) it’s still a nice savings of $20 off their usual price, and it’s one of the best AirPods deals around at the moment.

AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $109 @ Target

Target has a $20 discount on the 2nd Generation AirPods, which are currently available for just $109. This entry-level version of the AirPods offers 5 hours of listening time (or 24 hours with the charging case), which beats out the AirPods Pro for a lower price. Amazon offers the same price, but stock has been coming in and out.

Refurbished AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $99 @ Walmart

If you don't mind owning a refurbished pair of AirPods, Walmart has refurbished AirPods 2 on sale for $99. That's just $10 shy of their all-time price low.

The AirPods 2 are currently the cheapest pair of wireless earbuds Apple offers, and that means they offer great value for money. While you can get noise cancelling and a wireless charging case if you spend a little more on the AirPods Pro , the difference in price makes the AirPods 2 the obvious choice if you don’t mind not having these features.

These AirPods offer a strong 5-hour battery life, which extends to 24 hours with the charging case. While this can’t beat the newer AirPods 3 (6 hours, or 30 with the case,) they do beat the AirPods Pro due to the fact that not having ANC doesn’t drain the battery.

Like all Apple earbuds and headphones, the AirPods 2 offer great sound, even on calls. You can also control them with either Siri or touch controls, share sound to a friend with AirPods, and access Headphone Accommodations to adjust the EQ to personalize your sound.