Snag this great AirPods deal now for just $109 at Target

Lots of great deals are around right now thanks to January sales, and if you’ve been looking to grab some AirPods on the cheap, Target has the lowest price we’ve seen for a while.
For a limited time, the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods are just $109 at Target. While it’s not the lowest price we’ve ever seen for these AirPods (they went as low as $89 on Black Friday,) it’s still a nice savings of $20 off their usual price, and it’s one of the best AirPods deals around at the moment.
AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $109 @ Target
Target has a $20 discount on the 2nd Generation AirPods, which are currently available for just $109. This entry-level version of the AirPods offers 5 hours of listening time (or 24 hours with the charging case), which beats out the AirPods Pro for a lower price. Amazon offers the same price, but stock has been coming in and out.
Refurbished AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $99 @ Walmart
If you don't mind owning a refurbished pair of AirPods, Walmart has refurbished AirPods 2 on sale for $99. That's just $10 shy of their all-time price low.
The AirPods 2 are currently the cheapest pair of wireless earbuds Apple offers, and that means they offer great value for money. While you can get noise cancelling and a wireless charging case if you spend a little more on the AirPods Pro, the difference in price makes the AirPods 2 the obvious choice if you don’t mind not having these features.
These AirPods offer a strong 5-hour battery life, which extends to 24 hours with the charging case. While this can’t beat the newer AirPods 3 (6 hours, or 30 with the case,) they do beat the AirPods Pro due to the fact that not having ANC doesn’t drain the battery.
Like all Apple earbuds and headphones, the AirPods 2 offer great sound, even on calls. You can also control them with either Siri or touch controls, share sound to a friend with AirPods, and access Headphone Accommodations to adjust the EQ to personalize your sound.
