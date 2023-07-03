Score! Early Prime Day deal slices $450 off this RTX 3080 gaming PC

Early Prime Day deals have arrived, and the deals are heating up as we approach the official start date of the annual sales extravaganza on July 11. But you don’t need to wait until then to start scoring big savings on top-rated tech.

Case in point, this Alienware Aurora R14 gaming PC is currently on sale for $1,845 at Amazon. That’s a discount of more than $450 compared to its regular retail price of $2,299. This is the lowest price the online retailer has ever sold this particular configuration, and it’s one of the best Prime Day gaming deals in the early sales period.

Alienware Aurora R14 Gaming PC: was $2,299 now $1,845 @ Amazon

Ahead of Prime Day 2023, Amazon has sliced more than $450 off this Alienware Aurora R14 gaming desktop that is powered by an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. It also packs an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD packaged with an additional 2TB HDD for extra storage. This is a great pick if you're looking to get into PC gaming for the first time in 2023. Note: Dell has the same system (without the additional 2TB HDD) on sale for $1,799. Check other retailers: $1,799 @ Dell

Even with this sizeable Prime Day discount, there's no escaping the fact this Alienware Gaming Desktop remains seriously pricey. But the reality is that the best gaming PCs don't cheap, and this saving of more than $450 does make entering the world of gaming on a desktop (or upgrading your existing rig) sting your wallet a little less.

The Alienware Aurora R14 is overall an extremely attractive piece of gaming equipment, both inside and out. For starters its slick Dark Side chassis sports eye-catching RGB lighting, but as you’d expect you’re really paying for what’s underneath the angular plastic casing. You’ll find an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 processor, a desirable Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD that's been paired with a 1TB HDD for storing dozens of the best PC games — although we advise running games off the SSD and using the HDD for additional storage.

If you'd prefer a more portable gaming machine, the best Prime Day laptop deals are offering savings on several machines that are designed primarily for gaming such as the MSI Pulse GL66 and the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, the latter actually tops our roundup of the best gaming laptops you can buy.