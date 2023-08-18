Score! Best Buy just slashed $560 off this 65-inch QLED TV

The best TVs on the market make for the best TV deals, am I right? We rank this model as one of the best TVs on the market, especially for gamers, and it just got a hefty discount.

Right now the Hisense U7H 65-inch 4K QLED TV is just $639 at Best Buy. This TV cost $1,199 at launch, meaning it's been discounted $560 over time. It has hit $599 in the past, so this deal is $40 above lowest price ever but still a great deal.

We consider the Hisense U7H to be one of the best TVs on the market, especially for gamers. It combines a bunch of premium features into a seriously attractive package.

In our Hisense U7H QLED review, we called it "a killer gaming QLED TV," and were impressed with this TV's test results. It reached a strong 686 nits of brightness for SDR content, and covered 99.84% of the Rec. 709 color gamut. The Hisense U7H consistently produced stunning colors and detailed visuals, and content upscaled to 4K looked sharp.

For gamers, the Hisense U7H comes equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 and eARC support, VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision Gaming. Plus, we recorded a low lag time of 14.6ms.

The U7H also provides decent audio for a TV in this price range. The built-in 20W speakers provide some decent bass, but leaned heavily towards mid-range frequencies. One of the best soundbars or the best cheap soundbars would be a good compliment to this TV.

The Hisense U7H is a steal at $639, so snag this deal before it disappears. If you're looking for more options, check out our TV deals coverage.