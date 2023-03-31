Score! Amazon just took $250 off its massive 75-inch Fire 4K Omni TV

Still haven't scored the March Madness TV deal of your dreams yet? Don't worry, there's still time as there are plenty of sales happening right now. If you're looking for a smart 4K TV with a huge screen without spending a fortune, I just found a great option.

Right now the 75-inch Fire 4K TV Omni is $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab). It's not the lowest price I've ever seen for this TV (it hit $708 last year,) but this is still a great $250 discount that makes this budget TV even more affordable.

This 75-inch Fire TV Omni has been slashed by $250 at Amazon. it's an ideal big-screen budget pick and offers Dolby Vision support and instant access to all the streaming services you could want via the slick Fire TV interface. It also offers deep Alexa integration and can be controlled with just your voice.

While it didn't make our list of the best TVs on the market, the Amazon Fire TV Omni is a solid budget pick. This deal gets you a TV with a huge screen, decent overall performance and awesome Fire TV features.

With support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision, this TV delivers a clear picture with good color replication. It covered reproducing 96% of the Rec 709 color space in our testing and hit a peak brightness of 494 nits. Dark scenes were a little harder to see than we'd like, but overall this TV delivers. Viewing angles are strong, too.

The Fire TV Omni put in surprisingly good gaming performance. We measured a very low lag time of 9.8 milliseconds. If you don't mind the 60Hz refresh rate, this is a very responsive gaming TV for a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Yes, the audio could be improved by one of the best soundbars, but the Fire TV Omni does produce alright sound for shows and movies. We heard good clarity for dialogue and sound effects, and sound was well balanced at mid-range volumes.

This TV gets you access to all the best streaming services, from Netflix and Disney Plus to Prime Video. We also appreciate the responsive Alexa controls that get you easy hands-free control of your TV. And there's a physical switch to turn the Alexa microphone off, if you'd prefer some privacy.

