Score! Amazon just slashed $200 off this 50-inch Sony 4K TV

Hunting for a deal on a budget-friendly TV? I've just spotted that one of the best budget TVs we've reviewed has seen a big discount.

The Sony 50-inch Bravia X80K 4K TV is $548 at Amazon for a limited time. This TV cost $748 at launch, so it's now been discounted by $200. This is just above the 50-inch X80K's lowest price ever of $528. It's one of the best TV deals running right now.

Sony Bravia 50" X80K 4K TV: was $748 now $548 @ Amazon

The Sony Bravia X80K TV was already an excellent entry-level model, and at this discounted price it's now an even better value for money. It packs solid picture quality with low input lag and an excellent Google TV interface. It's not an audio powerhouse, but it's an excellent pick if you're looking for a large TV at a relatively modest price.

The Sony X80K is one of the best budget TVs we've tested, and it does a lot more than you'd expect for a TV in this price range.

In our Sony Bravia X80K TV review, this TV achieved some impressive test results considering its price. It reached 272 nits of brightness in Standard mode, covered 99.6177% of the Rec. 709 color gamut and had a Delta-E score of 1.6907. The X80K is by no means the best-looking TV out there, but everything we watched on it looked good.

The Sony Bravia X80K didn't make our list of the best gaming TVs, due to its 60Hz refresh rate and lack of HDMI 2.1 support. However, if you're not concerned about getting the most frames possible, the Sony X80K is a decent gaming TV due to its low latency. We measured a low lag time of 11.1ms, meaning gameplay is snappy and responsive here.

The Sony Bravia XR X80K also deserves a nod for its smart interface and well-designed remote. The Google TV OS is easy to navigate and the remote is simple but effective, with shortcut buttons for YouTube, Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video.

The biggest downside to the X80K is its audio. It's passable, but the sound started to get distorted when set to higher volumes in our tests. One of the best soundbars would easily fix this problem, though.

The Sony Bravia X80K is a great deal at this price, so I highly recommend picking one up. If you're looking for more options, stay tuned to our TV deals coverage.