ADT is offering a free Nest Doorbell and $100 Visa card with its home security kits — here's how to get it

ADT makes some of the best DIY home security systems. They're easy to self install and offer great home monitoring. If you're in the market for a new home security system, ADT is offering an epic bargain right now.

For a limited time, ADT is offering a free Google Nest Doorbell ($179 value) and $100 Visa rewards card when you sign up for a video monitoring plan and opt for self setup. That's $279 in savings and one of the best smart home deals we've seen. Even if you opt for professional installation, you'll still get a Google Nest Doorbell for free.

ADT Smart Home Kit: free Nest Doorbell + $100 Visa card @ ADT

When it comes to home security, ADT is a seasoned vet. Even better, ADT's DIY home security systems work with Google Nest devices, such as the Google Nest Cam, Nest Doorbell, and Nest Protect smoke detector.

ADT's home security kits are full customizable. However, their base kit (from $195) includes an ADT Smart Home Hub and ADT Door/Window Sensor. The sensor notifies you of unexpected activity in your home, such as when a door or window is opened. You can customize various kits with pet-friendly motion detectors, smoke detectors, water/temperature sensors, and more.

It all works with a the company's app ADT+, which provides a live feed from your camera(s) and sends you alerts when it detects motion. Their Essential monitoring plan guards against intrusion, backed by 24/7 ADT SMART Monitoring. Their Essential + Video (from $34.99) includes video verification with 30-day video history and intelligent alerts.