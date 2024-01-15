Score 5 early Super Bowl OLED TV deals — up to $500 off, offers from $599

One of the best OLED TVs is the best way to enjoy the Super Bowl. With superior colors, contrast and perfect black levels, they're some of the best TVs around. And while they used to be extremely expensive, now OLED TVs can be found on sale for as low as $599.

For the Super Bowl, Best Buy has OLED TVs back on sale from $599. The LG A2 48-inch OLED 4K TV for $599 at Best Buy could well be the cheapest OLED TV deal we see this year for the Super Bowl. Or, if you're craving even stronger visuals and a larger screen, the Sony 55-inch Bravia XR A80L is $1,398 at Amazon. The A80L also has the best sound of any OLED TV we've tested, which will help bring the atmosphere of the game right to your living room.

Keep scrolling for the top 5 OLED TV deals you can get ahead of the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl OLED TV deals — Best early sales

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $599 @ Best Buy

The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. Note this model/size is a Best Buy exclusive.

LG 55" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,196 @ Amazon

Released in 2023, the LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features, and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Atmos support is also included.

Price check: $1,199 @ Best Buy

Sony 55" Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV: was $1,899 now $1,398 @ Amazon

The Sony Bravia XR A80L uses three different technologies that give it a slight edge in the OLED arms race: Sony's Cognitive Processor XR (for better matching colors and contrast), XR Triluminos Pro (for nailing the richness of HDR), and XR Clear Image (for reducing noise). In our Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED TV review, we called it a marvel that delivers solid picture and sound quality. It supports HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision, 120Hz refresh rate, and it has four HDMI ports (two are HDMI 2.1).

Price check: $1,399 @ Best Buy