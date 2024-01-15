13 best laptop deals this week — up to $600 off MacBooks, Dell XPS, Microsoft Surface and more

Shopping for a new laptop? Luckily for you, there are plenty of options, with discounts as big as $600 off.

The latest MacBook, the 14-inch MacBook Pro (M3/512GB) is $1,399 at Amazon. It's $200 off and its lowest price ever, an incredible deal for a laptop that delivers blistering performance, long battery life, great sound and a bright display. Meanwhile you can find the Dell XPS 15 (i7/1TB) for $1,599 at Best Buy, which is $400 off. This model has a gorgeous 3.5K OLED display with a sleek design and comfortable keyboard that's great for productivity. Both of these models rank among the best laptops we've reviewed.

Keep scrolling to see all the best laptop deals I've found this week. Plus, check out the 5 best OLED TV deals available before the Super Bowl.

Laptop sales — Best deals now

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3: was $379 now $279 @ Best Buy

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook is an amazing value at full price, so getting a deal this good makes it even better. This 2-in-1 is versatile and will do everything you need it to do — stream videos, make video calls, and run apps. It holds a spot in our best laptops guide and features an 11-inch 2000 x 1200 touch screen, Snapdragon 7cG2 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB eMMC.

Gateway 15" Ultra Slim Laptop: was $599 now $539 @ Walmart

The Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook is a budget machine packed with mainstream specs. For $539, you get a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display, Core i5-1035G1 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Budget laptops usually skimp on RAM or CPU power, but this machine is more than suitable for everything from homework to light gaming.

Dell XPS 13: was $799 now $599 @ Dell

The XPS 13 is one of our favorite overall laptops. Although we dislike that the 2022 model only has a pair of Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports, it's still a capable machine for most users. In our XPS 13 (2022) review, we called it a good laptop for everyday computing and for streaming content. This config packs a 13.4-inch 1920 x 1200 display, Core i5-1230U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo: was $1,299 now $799 @ Best Buy

The MSI Summit E13 has everything you could want from an everyday laptop. It features a 13.4-inch 1920 x 1200 touchscreen 120Hz LCD, Core i7-i7-1280P CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Its 2-in-1 design lets you use it in laptop or tablet mode.

Price check: $1,599 @ Amazon

Lenovo LOQ 15: was $1,069 now $849 @ Walmart

A decent gaming laptop deal that may not boast the most cutting edge graphics tech, but the RTX 3050 still has enough grunt to handle most modern games around a solid 30 fps (if not higher) at this laptop's native 1080p resolution. The 165Hz screen means response times are extremely speedy, while 16GB of DDR5 RAM and an 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor round off this mid-range gaming laptop nicely.

13-inch MacBook Air (M2): was $1,099 now $949 @ B&H Photo

The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount.

Price check: $1,099 @ Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is an awesome productivity device thanks to its lightweight design and comfortable keyboard. It has a bright 13.5-inch touchscreen display, and it's quick to charge, too. This configuration of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 (RTX 4060): was $1,579 now $1,179 @ Best Buy

A RTX 40-series GPU gaming laptop with an admirable specs sheet. The whopping $400 discount is obviously the headline news here, but under the hood, there's a lot of good stuff going on with the Helios' innards. This 16-inch laptop boasts a 16:10 (2560 x 1600) IPS panel that supports refresh rates up to 165Hz. Its 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700HX and RTX 4060 CPU/GPU combo is very much up to the task of handling modern PC games at respectable frame rates, and this portable PC is further bolstered with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

MacBook Pro 14 (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,399 @ Amazon

LOWEST PRICE! This is an epic deal if you've been eyeing Apple's new MacBook Pro. In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 review, we said it delivers blistering performance with a brighter display than its predecessor, robust graphics and super-long battery life (17 hours and 25 minutes). This base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Price check: $1,449 @ Best Buy

Dell XPS 15 (i7/1TB): was $1,999 now $1,599 @ Best Buy

We named the Dell XPS 15 one of the best laptops you can buy. It's svelte and powerful enough for day-to-day work, with thin bezels that help the display shine. It's also packed to the gills with raw horsepower. The config on sale features a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1200 LCD, Core i7-13700H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and a GeForce RTX 4050 GPU.

Dell XPS 17 (RTX 4060): was $2,399 now $1,799 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 17 is the largest XPS laptop available. This model features a 17-inch (1,920 x 1,200) non-touch display, a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H CPU, an RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. This beast is perfect for work and gaming, and it's currently on sale for $600 off.