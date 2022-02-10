Save $300 on our favorite gaming laptop with RTX 3070

This year's Presidents Day deals are more impressive than ever, and we're seeing some of the best savings on gaming hardware across all retailers. So if you're hoping to score a powerful gaming laptop on a killer offer, we've got good news for you.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 on sale for $1,549. This deal saves you a whopping $300 and brings the G15 down to the lowest price we've seen since the Black Friday sales. Be sure to act fast, though, as offers like this don't tend to last long.

The Zephyrus G-series is the top pick in our best gaming laptop roundup, and this offer is for the latest G15 model, featuring industry-leading components including the likes of the AMD Ryzen 9 and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070.

Zephyrus G15: was $1,849 now $1,549 @ Best Buy

This deal saves you $300 on one of the best gaming laptops out there. This particular model sports a vibrant 15.6-inch QHD display, AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, RTX 3070 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and an entire 1TB of SSD storage.

The Zephyrus G15 is one of the latest releases from ASUS, having arrived last year. This particular configuration sports a 15.6-inch QHD display with an impressive refresh rate of 165Hz, an AMD Ryzen 9 5000 Series processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and a whole 1TB of SSD storage.

That graphics card is one of its main advantages over lesser machine: with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 inside it, the Zephyrus G15 will will easily deliver intense graphics for games such as Cyberpunk 2077 on "Ultra" settings. Plus, 1TB of SSD storage gives you plenty of space for an impressive games library.

Surprisingly, given its outstanding gaming performance, it also manages to be both sleek and lightweight. It weighs just 4.2 pounds and is a mere 0.78 inches thin, unlike other bulky gaming laptops.

Meanwhile, its lengthy 8-hour battery life should give you plenty of time to enjoy gaming on the go, and it comes with Windows 11 pre-installed, meaning your machine will be ready to use straight out of the box.

This is one of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen this year, which may well mean that stock won't last long — so act fast if you like the look of it. But if you want to check out other options first, feel free to browse through our Presidents Day laptop deals page for more guidance.