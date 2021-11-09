Saucony best-selling running shoe just dropped to $79 in Black Friday deal

The Saucony Guide 13 is one of the best light-support running shoes on the market, and it’s currently half price in the early Black Friday sales! I know what you’re thinking, Black Friday is weeks away, but this year, brands are releasing their Black Friday deals earlier than ever, and as a Fitness Editor, I’m here to help you find the best deals on everything from running shoes to headphones.

If you overpronate when you run, it can be tricky finding a comfortable pair of everyday running shoes that supports your foot while not feeling too constrictive. If you’ve ever felt like your support shoes have too much hard plastic along the sides, or you’re a neutral runner who wants a support shoe to fix your stride in the final miles of a race, the Saucony Guide 13 is a brilliant shoe for you.

Right now Amazon has the Saucony Guide 13 for just $79.95, which is $40 off the regular price. And you can get the same deal for the women's version of the shoe.

Run, don't walk, to grab this deal! It's worth noting, the price changes on different colors and sizes, so it's worth scrolling through all of them to try and find the best deal for your shoe size.

Another brilliant deal! Like the men's version of the shoe, it's worth scrolling through the different colors to find the best deal in your size.

The Saucony Guide 13 is a last-season model, with Saucony updating the shoe for the Guide 14 this year. That said, do not let this put you off — it’s still a brilliant running shoe that will comfortably get you around your first 5K, or your first marathon, and just about everything in between. Saucony has also slashed the price of their Triumph 18, which is also half price on Amazon right now .

Reasons to buy the Saucony Guide 13

The Saucony Guide 13 is what we’d call a ‘light’ support shoe. Unlike, say, the Asics Gel Kayano, the support post here is relatively minor, so you won’t feel a hard plastic post along the inside of your foot as you run. Instead, the support comes from Saucony’s medial TPU guidance frame, which is softer, and less intrusive, while still guiding your foot through each stride.

It’s also a super-comfortable ride, with Saucony’s newer PWRRUN cushioning in the midsole, which is soft, but it also has a good amount of snap when you need to pick up the pace. It’s definitely comfortable enough to wear for long, easy runs. Faster runners might want something a little lighter for race day, but the Guide 13 can comfortably get you through most speed sessions with ease.

Finally, the upper is as plush as it gets with Saucony. It’s wonderfully thick and comfortable, with a padded tongue and padding around the collar of the shoe to prevent hot spots and rubbing. This shoe is durable enough to last you miles and miles, and at $79, it’s an absolute steal.

