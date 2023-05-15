Samsung's brand-new 65-inch QLED TV is already $100 off in Memorial Day sale

On the hunt for a brand-new TV? This new Samsung model just released a few weeks ago, and it's already seeing a big discount.

The Samsung 65-inch Q80C QLED TV is $1,397 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. This is the lowest price I've ever seen for this brand-new TV. (Best Buy (opens in new tab) offers the same price.) There are even bigger discounts on the larger models, like the huge Samsung 85-inch Q80C QLED TV for $2,849 (opens in new tab) ($450 off.)

Samsung 65" Q80C QLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,397 @ Amazon

The Q80C is part of Samsung's 2023 range of QLED 4K TVs. Delivering bright visuals and strong contrast, this QLED TV supports Quantum HDR+ and Dolby Atmos. There's also support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings. Plus, the TV is decked out with a 120Hz refresh rate and four HDMI 2.1 ports. Best Buy (opens in new tab) offers the same price.

The Samsung Q80C is a midrange TV from Samsung's 2023 lineup. We haven't reviewed this model yet, but we loved the Samsung Q80B QLED from 2022, and lots of the Q80B's best attributes have stuck around.

As a QLED TV, the Samsung Q80C delivers excellent brightness, colors and contrast. The visuals won't be on the same level as an OLED TV, but QLED TVs are more suited for use in bright environments. Samsung has included support for

HDR 10+, HLG, and Dolby Atmos for the best possible picture quality and sound.

The Samsung Q80C is a good choice for gamers, due to its 120Hz refresh rate and four HDMI 2.1 ports. Samsung consistently puts out TVs with very low latency during gaming, so we expect the Samsung Q80C to be the same.

This TV runs on the Tizen operating system. It's not our favorite TV OS out there, but it's not bad — it's easy to find the content you want to watch and the ads aren't too obtrusive. The TV also comes with the excellent SolarCell Remote. As the name suggests, it charges via a solar panel and offers quick-access buttons to apps like Netflix and Prime Video.

If you're looking for a cheaper option, the Samsung Q80B QLED is still available for purchase. Compared to the Q80C, the Q80B has less dimming zones and a fuller profile. Still, it's a great TV and a tempting purchase at $997 for the 65-inch model at Amazon (opens in new tab).

Plenty of TVs will be discounted in lead up to Memorial Day, so stay tuned to our Memorial Day TV sales coverage to find your perfect set.