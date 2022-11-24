Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are $50 off now in Black Friday deal — and I love them

Black Friday deals are in full swing, and that means all sorts of discounts on Samsung devices. And if you're in the market for the latest wireless ANC earbuds to rival the likes of the AirPods but want something other than white, we have good news.

Right now you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in purple for $179 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a massive $50 saving on Samsung's best noise-cancelling earbuds so far. If you don't like purple, graphite and white options are also available but these are only discounted by $30 to $199.

Similar $199 deals can be found at Walmart (opens in new tab) and Best Buy (opens in new tab), making this Amazon deal the lowest price we've seen on these flagship ANC earbuds, and a great time to snag them for less. And don't delay as we suspect they'll sell out rather quickly once more people spot the price drop on the purple option.

(opens in new tab)These Samsung Pro earbuds hold their own against the best ANC buds with high quality audio and compelling 3D sound with precise head tracking. The updated design provides improved comfort, while battery life runs to 5 hours before needing a recharge. The charging case gives 29 hours worth of playback time before needing a top up.

I've been using the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro during my gym workouts for a while now, and confirm the effectiveness of their ANC performance. They're IPX7-rated for waterproofing, meaning they're sweat resistant and can even be momentarily submerged in water. ANC mode places me in a soundproof bubble most of the time, and they perform consistently even in noisy gym environments to ensure I remain focussed on whatever motivational music I'm listening to.

Comfort levels are high and according to Samsung, the new design creates more effective air flow for reduced pressure and improves on-ear stability. Samsung’s touch panels activate numerous functions and register input methods with precision, and they're Bixby, Siri and Google Assistant compatible, too.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are rated at 5 hours with ANC on, which is a little shorter than close rivals, but you'll get a further 18 hours from the charging case before needing a top up. Turning off ANC extends battery life to 8 hours and 29 hours respectively.

Sound alone makes the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro worth the investment even at the full retail price, so imagine how you'll feel getting this level of performance with 46% off. With a high quality audio experience, compelling 3D sound with precise head tracking, and excellent mic quality for calls, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a stellar option to consider.

