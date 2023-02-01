Samsung Galaxy Book 3 preorders — get a free 1TB SSD upgrade and $50 credit

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 preorders are now live. The manufacturer's four new notebooks can be preordered today and will release starting February 17. On paper, they pack enough horsepower to land a spot on our list of the best laptops of 2023.

Unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event, the new notebooks include the Galaxy Book 3 360 (from $1,299), Galaxy Book 3 Pro (from $1,499), Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 (from $1,699), and the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra (from $2,199). Galaxy Book 3 Ultra preorders will start on February 14. The Ultra will be readily available on February 22.

Currently at Samsung, preorder any of the laptops and you'll get bumped to a free 1TB SSD (opens in new tab). Samsung is also throwing in a free $50 Samsung credit (opens in new tab).

S Pen compatible! The Galaxy Book 3 360 is the least-expensive laptop in Samsung's new lineup. It features a 13.3-inch or 15.6-inch AMOLED display, 13th gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Preorder today and you'll get a free 1TB SSD upgrade in addition to a $50 Samsung credit. This 2-in-1 is S Pen compatible. (Pen not included).

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro is available in 14-inch ($1,449) or 16-inch ($1,549) configurations. They both feature a 3K 120Hz display, 13th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. The 16-inch laptop squeezes in a numeric keypad, though it weighs more at 3.4 pounds versus 2.4 pounds on the 14-inch laptop. For a limited time, preorder today and you'll get a free 1TB SSD upgrade in addition to a $50 Samsung credit.

Includes S Pen! The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is a sharp 2-in-1 with a 16-inch AMOLED 3K display, 13th gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SDD. In our Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 hands-on review, we said it has all the hallmarks of a solid 2-in-1 laptop thanks to its powerful components and elegant, lightweight design. Preorder today and you'll get a free 1TB SSD upgrade in addition to a $50 Samsung credit.

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is the premier laptop in Samsung's new lineup. It includes a 16-inch AMOLED 3K display, 13th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. In our Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra hands-on, we said this machine could be Samsung's best laptop yet rivaling the likes of Apple's new 2023 MacBook Pros. Preorder today and you'll get a free 1TB SSD upgrade in addition to a $50 Samsung credit.

Galaxy Book 3 preorders — what's included

The Galaxy Book 3 360 is the least expensive machine in Samsung's lineup and it's the only machine with a 1080p AMOLED display. Otherwise, the 2-in-1 comes in 13.3-inch or 15.6-inch varieties with a 13th-gen Core i7-1360P CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. This machine is S Pen compatible, but the stylus is not included.

Next up is the Galaxy Book 3 Pro, which is available with a 14-inch or 16-inch 3K 120Hz display. Both machines pack a 13th-gen Intel CPU and 16GB of RAM. The major differences between both laptops is that the larger size includes a 1TB SSD and it also has a numeric keypad on the keyboard. The 16-inch laptop is also slightly heavier weighing in at 3.4 pounds versus 2.4 pounds on the 14-inch laptop.

If you need more power, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is a 2-in-1 sporting a 16-inch AMOLED display with 3K (2,880 x 1,800) resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also houses a 13th-gen Intel CPU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It's the only machine that includes the Samsung S Pen stylus.

Finally, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is the high-end machine in Samsung's lineup. It features a 16-inch AMOLED display with 3K (2,880 x 1,800) resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It packs a 13th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. Thanks to its dedicated graphics, this machine could land a spot on our list of the best gaming laptops of 2023.