Run, don’t walk! My favorite Nike running shoe is 50% off in this Cyber Monday deal

If you’ve been waiting for the Cyber Weekend sale to upgrade your running shoes, I’ve got good news. As a fitness editor and a marathon runner, I’m always looking for good deals on the best Nike running shoes, and one of my go-to easy running pairs is on sale right now.

The Nike Pegasus 40 is currently $64 in the Nike Cyber Monday sale with the code CYBER which gives you an extra 25% off and over 50% off in total. It’s a workhorse of a running shoe, suited to easy miles and faster sessions and now is a good time to buy.

The Nike Pegasus 40 is a workhorse of a running shoe, suited to easy miles and faster sessions. It's a solid, stable, reliable shoe, and the 40th iteration was one of our favorite versions yet. For $64, this is a fantastic price for a fantastic shoe.

For a shoe to be on it’s 40th iteration, it must be doing something right. The Nike Pegasus has been Nike’s go-to everyday running shoe for longer than I’ve been alive, and it’s earned itself a cult following of runners. I’ve run hundreds of miles in this shoe, and love its versatility — if you’re looking for one shoe to run most of your training miles in, this ticks the right boxes.

On easy runs, they had a decent amount of cushioning to protect my legs. On tempo sessions, with a few miles at race pace, I wished I had something a little snappier on my feet (like one of the best carbon fiber shoes ), but I was able to hit my intended pace in the Pegasus. These are still excellent running shoe for beginners, as they’re durable and have a lot of versatility thanks to the React foam and Zoom Air units. Faster runners will probably want to save them for easy runs, but beginners could use these for most of their sessions.

Fit-wise, this is one of my favorite versions of the Pegasus yet. I love the gentle padding around my foot in the shoe, and the smooth ride underfoot. Nike says they’ve made some tweaks to the design and fit of the Nike Pegasus 40, to improve on the fit of the Nike Pegasus 39, and make the shoe more comfortable. They've changed the design of the foot bed to make the shoe more secure and supportive underfoot. Nike says it wanted the shoe to feel like a gentle hug, and who doesn’t need that when they’re training for a marathon?