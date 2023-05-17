Quick! This 65-inch 4K Samsung TV is just $449 in Memorial Day preview sale

The first Memorial Day TV sales of the month are starting to surface, but Samsung is getting a jump start with its week-long Discover Samsung Sales event.

As part of the retail event, you can get the Samsung 65-inch 4K TV on sale for just $449 at Samsung. That's $80 off and one of the best TV deals of the year.

Samsung 65" 4K TV: was $529 now $449 @ Samsung

If you want a big TV without a big price tag, this 65-inch Samsung is definitely worth a look. The TV has support for HDR10+ as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free controls, and you'll also be able to stream content from your iPhone or iPad with Apple AirPlay 2. Plus, it has all the Smart TV features you'd expect. Avid console gamers take note: It has a 60Hz panel and just two HDMI ports.

The Samsung TU690T is one of Samsung's entry-level models, so it comes equipped with all the basics, but not the bells and whistles of Samsung's premium QLED TVs. If you want a massive 4K TV on a budget, however, it's a great pick.

What makes it worth picking up is that it's a 4K model that offers support for both HDR content as well as HDR10+ content streamed from Amazon Prime Video. The refresh rate clocks in at 60Hz, which means you won't get the most out of your PS5 or Xbox Series X when connected to this TV, but if you plan on simply streaming from Netflix or Hulu, you won't notice the difference.

As a smart TV, it'll also give you easy access to all the best streaming services including Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max. Plus, you can navigate all these apps with just your voice thanks to the TV's Alexa and Google Assistant features. And if you're an Apple user, the TV also offers AirPlay 2 for effortless streaming from Apple devices.

That said, gamers and anyone with multiple devices that need to be connected to a TV (like a Blu-ray player or AV receiver) may want to pass on this deal. That's because this model only has two HDMI ports. That won't be a problem if you only plan on connecting a console and a soundbar, but if your setup requires multiple HDMI ports, this TV might not be a good fit.

