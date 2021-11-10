Quick! The Nike Pegasus 37 is just $89 in this Black Friday running shoe deal

If you’ve been waiting until Black Friday to grab a new pair of running shoes, we’ve got great news: Black Friday deals are dropping earlier than ever this year. We've already seen a number of running shoe brands drop prices on of some of their most popular lines. And we've got another winner.

Right now Nike has the Air Zoom Pegasus 37 for just $89.97, which is 25% off the full price of the shoe. The Pegasus 37 is a brilliant everyday running shoe, that can cope well with slow, easy miles, as well as snappier, fast runs. It’s well-built and durable, and suits beginners and experienced runners alike.

The Nike Pegasus 37 is your do-everything running shoe. It’s a great buy for runners who want one shoe that can handle easy, long runs as well as faster speed sessions. The discount is across a number of sizes and colors on the Nike Pegasus 37.

The shoe is currently $89.97 in the men’s version. The women’s Pegasus 37 has sold out, but Nike has cut the price of one colorway in the women’s Pegasus 38 to $90.97, which is also a fantastic deal.

Reasons to buy the Nike Pegasus 37

The Nike Pegasus 38 is our best running shoe thanks to its versatility and comfort on the run, and the Pegasus 37 feels very similar underfoot.

The Nike Pegasus 37 is your do-everything running shoe. It’s a great buy for runners who want one shoe that’ll cope with all of their training miles — from easy, long runs, to faster speed sessions. It’ll get you around your first 5K, or your first marathon, and just about everything else in between. Nike calls it their workhorse for a reason, and for a shoe to be on its 37th edition, it must be doing something right.

The Pegasus 37 saw Nike make some radical changes to the shoe. Nike added its React foam to the Pegasus, which until then, had been saved for the brand’s bouncier shoes, such as the Infinity React. Nike also the shoes forefoot air unit, making it twice as big as previous versions, to give the shoe a more responsive feel underfoot. The result? A super-comfortable Pegasus with a little more bounce than previous versions had.

Not much changed between the Pegasus 37 and the Pegasus 38 — In fact, the only real differences between the Pegasus 37 and the Pegasus 38 can be found in the fit and the upper — the toe box is wider, the laces do up slightly differently and there’s cushioning beneath the tongue for a comfier fit. If you don’t have particularly wide feet, you probably wouldn’t notice much difference between the two, making this a fantastic deal on a fantastic shoe.

