Quick! Prime members get $20 off the Nintendo Switch at Woot

If you've been waiting for a great deal before picking up a Nintendo Switch, here's your opportunity.

While stocks last, Prime members can get a Nintendo Switch for just $279 on Woot. At $20 off its usual price, Switch deals don't get much better than this (unless you're counting bundles.) Just use the "login with Amazon" button to get this deal.

Nintendo Switch: was $299 now $279 @ Woot

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular consoles ever. Prime members can get the Switch console on sale for just $279, which is $20 off and a rare discount on this popular home console/handheld hybrid.

Nintendo Switch: was £279 now £229 @ Amazon

In the U.K.? This is an incredible sale, as you can score the Switch with grey Joy-Cons for a huge discount of £50 off. You don't need to be a Prime member to take advantage of this deal.

Woot is a subsidiary company of Amazon, and that means Prime members get some exclusive discounts. Just click "login with Amazon" before you check out.

The Nintendo Switch doesn't go on sale often, so this is a great opportunity to save. While it's a shame this deal is only for Prime members, you can always sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime if you'd like to grab this deal.

With an impressive library of exclusive titles, you won't have far to look to find something great to play on Switch. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Odyssey and Metroid Dread are all must-plays that are only available on Nintendo's hybrid console.

This sale will only be around for as long as stock lasts, so don't hesitate. But if you're looking for the Nintendo Switch OLED instead, check out our Nintendo Switch OLED restock hub to track down the upgraded Switch console.