Quick! Amazon is offering up to 30% off Sony 4K TVs

Cheap TV deals are in high demand right now. Early President Day TV sales have already landed, and Super Bowl TV deals are seriously heating up as well. Now is the perfect time to be in the market for a brand new television, and this Amazon deal on Sony 4K TVs is one of the best savings going.

For a limited time, you can get up to 30% off a range of Sony 4K TVs at Amazon. This includes a 50-inch Sony X80J 4K TV for $498. That's a massive $201 off its regular retail price of $699. This easily qualifies as one of the strongest TV deals we’ve seen so far in 2022, especially as it's a saving on a premium Sony model.

Sony 50" X80J LED 4K Smart TV: was $699 now $498 @ Amazon

Amazon has slashed the price of this 50-inch Sony 4K TV by $201 in this New Year's sale. This fantastic television offers a powerful Sony X1 processor, MotionFlow XR for smooth images, and a beautiful 4K panel. Plus, it's a Smart TV giving you easy access to all the streaming services you could need.

This Amazon sale includes more than two dozen TVs, so whatever your requirements or budget, there's sure to be a deal that appeals to you. Various models of the stunning Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED are also included in the sale, as well as slightly more affordable LED TVs.

As for the X80J TV highlighted above, its 4K panel offers four times the resolution of a Full HD screen, and it also boasts support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR. Sony’s X1 processor ensures that whether you’re watching the latest blockbuster or bingeing the most-talked-about TV shows around, everything will look better than ever on this television’s fantastic display.

As you might expect, this television offers all the smart features you could want. That means you’ll have instant access to just about every streaming service you can think of. Plus, with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, you can navigate menus without needing to reach for the remote.

Gamers will also enjoy this Sony set, thanks to its uses of MotionFlow XR technology which ensures on-screen motion remains smooth and clear. The television’s refresh rate is locked at 60Hz, but only a very small handful of PS5 and Xbox Series X games offer 120Hz support, so this shouldn’t be a deal-breaker for most people.

If you're looking to replace your main television then you really can't go wrong with the Sony X80J 4K TV, or any of the other models included in this Amazon sale. If you're not completely sold and want to see some alternatives from a range of manufacturers, check out our best cheap TVs roundup.