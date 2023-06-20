Quick! Amazon cut all Apple AirPods prices ahead of Prime Day 2023

Prime Day 2023 is rapidly approaching and Apple deals are always among the most popular during Amazon’s annual sales extravaganza. But the online retailer isn’t waiting until Prime Day itself to start discounting some of the best-selling Apple products. In fact, every single model of AirPods are currently on sale right now.

From the entry-level AirPods 2 all the way up to the ultra-premium AirPods Max, the entire range has been discounted. That includes the hugely popular AirPods Pro 2, which we rank as some the best wireless earbuds you can buy thanks to their slick design, comfortable fit and excellent active noise-canceling.

We could see lower prices during the Prime Day period, but these AirPods deals are more than good enough to click the buy now button if you’re the impatience type. However, if you’d rather wait and see what deals the sale event brings, keep it locked to Tom’s Guide as we’ll be covering Prime Day from every angle in the weeks ahead.

Best early Prime Day AirPods deals

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

The AirPods 2 are still very capable wireless earbuds. There's no ANC, but you get solid audio performance and up to 5 hours of playback time. The standard lightning charging case gives up to 24 hours of additional charge, and a 15-minute quick charge nets 3 hours of listening time. These earbuds are also functionally compatible with Siri allowing you to control your Apple device with just your voice.

AirPods 3 (2021): was $179 now $149 @ Amazon

The AirPods 3 offer Spatial Audio, which creates immersive listening experiences for music-listening, movie-watching, and more. They're also IPX4 sweat and water-resistant, a feature that was previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro. They're rarely on sale and just $10 shy of their all-time price low ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023.

AirPods Pro 2 (2022): was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noise cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level.