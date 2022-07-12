Best Prime Day laptop deals 2022: Chromebooks, MacBooks and more

The best Prime Day laptop deals offer the chance to score significant savings on some excellent laptops. In fact, cheap laptop deals are typically among the most popular Prime Day deals of the sales holiday, so you'll want to act fast.

There is already a range of excellent Prime Day laptop deals available to shop right now. These cover everything from budget-friendly Chromebooks, to best-in-class MacBooks. There are also discounts on gaming laptops as well as midrange models from popular manufacturers including Asus and Dell.

If you're hoping to score a brand new laptop this Prime Day, then you've come to the right place. We're cutting through the chaos and separating the killer discounts from the bogus offers to bring you the very best Prime Day laptop deals around. Plus, we'll be regularly updating this page, so make sure to check back regularly for the latest discounts.

Best Prime Day laptop deals

Prime Day Chromebook deals

(opens in new tab) Asus Chromebook C223 11.6": was $249 now $133 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

A hyper-affordable Chromebook, Asus' 11.6-inch model is currently more than $100 off, with the C223's price dropping $133 currently. But this Chromebook gives you something you won't expect from a laptop this cheap: full-functionality USB-C ports. Yes, the reversible power-charging data-transfer port comes standard on this model.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook Spin 311 11.6": was $289 now $238 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of the more popular mid-range Chromebooks, Acer's Chromebook Spin 311 is at a massive discount here for $50 off. This convertible is rated for up to 10 hours of battery life. It also features a touchscreen, a necessity for laptops with its 360-degree hinge.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Chromebook 4: was $229 now $127 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Samsung Chromebook 4 is $100 off at Amazon, it sports an 11.6-inch HD display, Intel Celeron Processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB eMMC. It's a solid device that gets the job done when you need it.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: was $699 now $529 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

With a QLED screen and 2-in-1 design that makes it easy to use as a laptop or tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 will keep you riveted even as the fiesta red color scheme turns heads. Best Buy is selling this Intel Core i3-powered laptop for $170 off, with 8GB RAM and 128GB eMMC storage.

(opens in new tab) Asus Chromebook CX1: was $249 now $194 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Asus Chromebook CX1 is pretty well kitted out as Chromebooks go, its 8GB of RAM, 2.4GHz processor and 64GB of eMMC storage making it a speedy machine. Its 11 hour battery life and large 15.6" Full HD screen are also perfect for both working and streaming videos on the move. It's now 20% off at Amazon, with $55 off, putting it at its lowest price yet.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Chromebook: was $999 now $579 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

At $420 off, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is a fantastic deal for anyone wanting a high end Chromebook. Its sharp 13" 4K AMOLED screen is perfect for streaming, while 8GB of RAM make it no slouch either. There's also a 256GB SSD, which is sizeable for a Chromebook.

Prime Day laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book Pro: was $1,099, now $779 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has a decent deal on the larger model of Samsung's new Galaxy Book Pro laptop that takes $320 off the sticker price, getting it down below $1,000. For that you'll get a 15.6-inch Galaxy Book Pro with an AMOLED screen, an 11th Gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD. It's a decent laptop, especially at this price, and the AMOLED display is gorgeous.

(opens in new tab) Acer Aspire 1: was $499 now $319 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Aspire 1 is a budget laptop that's ideal for light tasks like checking e-mail, Web surfing and Netflix streaming. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC. It comes with an HDMI cable, USB extension cord and mouse pad.

(opens in new tab) Surface Pro 7: was $899 now $661 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Prime Day laptop deal takes a generous $230 off Microsoft's tablet. It packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. It's one of the best prices we've seen for this configuration, though keep in mind the Type Cover costs extra.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop 3: was $1,999 now $1,699 @ BestBuy (opens in new tab)

If you value your dollars over the latest tech, be sure to check out Best Buy's deal on the Surface laptop 3. It might not be the newest model, but it still has a 13.5-inch touchscreen, a 10th gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD

Prime Day MacBook deals

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M1 256GB: was $999 now $949 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Air M1 uses Apple's own M1 chip to offer lightning-fast performance in a slick package. This MacBook boasts a 13-inch Retina display, 256GB SSD, 8GB of RAM and an HD FaceTime Camera.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14" (2021): was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This latest MacBook Pro offers game-changing performance thanks to the M1 Pro chip and a larger array of ports. The 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display is also gorgeous. It's currently on sale but only for $200, which is an excellent discount on this top-of-the-line configuration. This is easily one of the best Prime Day laptop deals currently available.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro M1 256GB: was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Pro M1 is currently $200 off, making this one of the best laptop deals currently available. This configuration sports a 13.3-inch Retina display, an Apple-designed super-speedy M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD for storage. If you're in the market for a MacBook this is a deal you can't afford to miss.

Prime Day gaming laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 3050: was $839 now $699@ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Acer Nitro 5 is a solid budget gaming laptop, featuring an Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage and a full HD 144 Hz screen. This laptop is a great choice for gamers who want to play big-budget games at moderate settings.

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 15: was $1,499 now $1,409 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Razer Blade 15 is a hugely popular gaming laptop, this configuration of the machine is currently $90 off at Amazon. It sports a 15.6-inch FHD display,10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTZ 1660 Ti, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a backlit keyboard as well.

