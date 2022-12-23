PowerBeats Pro last-minute deal crashes to lowest price ever

If you missed out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday that's okay. There are still some great deals out there, including this awesome deal on the Powerbeats Pro.

Right now, the Powerbeats Pro are just $149 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's $100 off the original retail price and ties the lowest price ever for these great workout earbuds. This sale applies to all three colors available: black, ivory and navy, so if you want to snag one of the best workout headphones we've tested, now is the time.

(opens in new tab) Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Powerbeats Pro is one of the best sets of wireless earbuds available, especially for workouts. The battery life is great, the fit is comfortable and it seamlessly integrates with your iPhone — just like AirPods. Get them for $100 off right now before it's too late.

In our Powerbeats Pro review, we gave it a very high score of 4.5 out of 5 stars. We praised the earbuds for their comfortable and stable fit that didn't knock loose when running and for having a seriously long battery life. Plus, for iPhone users, the Powerbeats Pro's integration with Apple devices is seamless, making pairing with iPhones as easy as it is with AirPods.

The only thing we knocked these headphones for was the bulky carrying case. And

if you're looking for noise-canceling earbuds the new AirPods Pro 2 offer stronger noise cancellation. Overall, though, this is a great headphones deal at Amazon., so make sure to act fast while these earbuds are still at their lowest price ever.