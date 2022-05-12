Our favorite budget air fryer is on sale for just $49 today at Amazon

Summer is right around the corner and if you'd like to add golden, brown, delicious food to your next outdoor (or indoor) gathering, we've just spotted an epic deal on one of the best air fryers on the market.

For a limited time, Amazon has the GoWise 3.7-Quart Air Fryer on sale for $49. That's $46 off and the lowest price we've seen for this top-rated air fryer. It's also one of the best air fryer sales we've seen and our pick for the best budget air fryer.

GoWise 3.7qt Air Fryer: was $95 now $49 @ Amazon

The GoWise 3.7qt. Air Fryer is the best budget air fryer you can buy. In our GoWise Air Fryer review, we said the device is great for crisping and browning food and we also liked that it could even roast a chicken. It's also one of the easiest air fryers to use. At $49, it's now at its lowest price ever and an absolute steal.

Even if you're not familiar with the GoWise brand, this air fryer is an amazing device. Like most air fryers, the massive, egg-shaped device is a space hog, so you'll need to make room for it on your kitchen counter. Otherwise, we found it to be dependable and very easy to use.

In our GoWise Air Fryer review, we called it a bargain for the performance it gives. Its controls were easy to use without having to reference the manual and we also found it great for breaded chicken, chicken wings, and whole chicken.

That said, it's not without a few faults. We didn't like that the timer can only be set to a maximum of 30 minutes. Also, it's worth noting that the baskets aren't dishwasher safe, which takes away from its convenience.

Nevertheless, at $49, this is an absolute must for summer dining. If this is your first air fryer, make sure to check out our guide on how to use an air fryer and our list of the 5 best air fryer recipes.